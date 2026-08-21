City Comptroller Urges Mamdani to Cut ‘School Streets’ Red Tape
Just 48 of the city's 1,619 public schools participated in School Streets during the 2025-2026 school year.
12:04 AM EDT on August 21, 2026
Poppy Wilkinson is a junior at Stuyvesant High School, where she is a writer and editor for her school newspaper. Outside of school and writing, you can find her playing volleyball, practicing the guitar, or exploring the city on foot or by train.
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