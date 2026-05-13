Wednesday’s Headlines: The Budget Fix Is In Edition

Big spending socialist, he’s not. At least not yet.

Mayor Mamdani on Tuesday announced that his team had closed the city’s $12-billion budget gap thanks to higher-than-expected tax receipts, “cost savings” and a lot of help from Albany.

Gov. Hochul confirmed that the state will chip in $4 billion to support the city’s budget, in addition to cutting the city slack on a costly state class-size mandate. The full list of ways Mamdani managed to close the budget gap is almost too boring to go into detail: In short, he convinced Hochul to tax the rich a little bit and give him a bunch of money. He also found savings in the city’s rental assistance program, and wrung another $1.77 billion over two years in savings out of individual agencies. And he squeezed another $69 million by eliminating an income tax deduction for small business owners.

Budget hawks like the Empire Center and Citizens Budget Commission fretted over the use of one-shot “gimmicks” and short-term fixes to fill the gap. National outlets like Bloomberg focused on the official demise of Mamdani’s threatened property tax hike. And Comptroller Mark Levine dubbed Mamdani’s spending plan “pretty modest,” according to City & State.

Despite Levine’s assessment, Mamdani managed to find new money for parks ($15 million), libraries ($31.7 million) and Fair Fares ($25 million). He announced plans to spend an additional $34.9 million this year on “Sammy’s Law and safe streets.” But he raised concerns by revealing “vacancy reductions” at the departments of Parks and Transportation — that means the city will eliminated some unfilled positions at those agencies, though we don’t yet know which.

Streetsblog will be hard at work in the coming days to figure out what it all means for livable streets and non-auto transportation. Until then, check out coverage in Gothamist, New York Focus and The City (to name a few).

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