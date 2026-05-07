OVERHAUL: MTA Seeking Contractor To Refurbish Notorious Chambers Street J/Z Station
Chambers of horrors, no more.
By Dave Colon
12:05 AM EDT on May 7, 2026
Dave Colon is a reporter from Long Beach, a barrier island off of the coast of Long Island that you can bike to from the city. It’s a real nice ride. He’s previously been the editor of Brokelyn, a reporter at Gothamist, a freelance reporter and delivered freshly baked bread by bike.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog New York City
VICTORY: ‘Stop Super Speeders’ Act Included In Final Budget
Common-sense street safety legislation will make it into the state's spending plan.
May 7, 2026
Green-Wood Cemetery Wants Protected Bike Lane, New Sunset Park Entrance
Green-Wood? Green-Way!
May 7, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines: More Super Speeders With Badges Endangering Our Kids Edition
At least three of the 12 worst rental car speeders are in city law enforcement! Plus other news.
May 7, 2026
BREAKING: Bike Boulevards Coming To Key Brooklyn Commute Strips
The Mamdani administration will transform two crucial east-west roadways in Brooklyn to bike boulevards, the administration announced on Wednesday.
May 6, 2026
BREAKING: In Budget Deal with State Pols, Hochul Got Most of What She Wanted on Insurance
Waning state budget negotiations yielded a New York where crash victims have less legal rights.
May 6, 2026