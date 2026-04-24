Friday’s Headlines: Menin Wants to Take This Outside Edition
City Council Speaker Julie Menin reiterated her plan to "fix" outdoor dining at this year's Public Space Awards. Plus more news.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on April 24, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.
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