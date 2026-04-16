Thursday’s Headlines: The Last Gasp of the Bikelash Edition
Mayor Mamdani's Department of Transportation is launching an ambitious slate of street redesigns. Plus other news.
By J.K. Trotter
12:01 AM EDT on April 16, 2026
Before joining Streetsblog in late 2025, J.K. Trotter covered media and politics at Gawker and edited investigations at Business Insider. He studied philosophy at St. John’s College and lives in Queens.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog New York City
Hochul Could Cut ‘Runaway’ Crash Lawsuits With Default Motorist Liability
Europe recognizes that cars are inherently dangerous and should be to blame for crashes.
April 16, 2026
Mamdani’s DOT Responds to Astoria Bike Lane Backlash … With an Even Longer Bike Lane
Mayor Zohran Mamdani's latest proposal extends the proposed 31st Street bike lane to cover the entire length of Astoria — a concept he first backed in 2023.
April 15, 2026
Ask An Insurance Industry Insider: Safe Streets Are The Best Way To Bring Down Insurance Costs
Insurance companies and personal injury lawyers exist because streets aren't safe. So shouldn't we start there instead of tweaking a broken system?
April 15, 2026
Council Leader Urges City To Activate Ferry To NJ Before World Cup
A ferry from W. 125th Street to Edgewater, New Jersey, could relieve World Cup-related traffic strain, City Council Member Shaun Abreu said.
April 15, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines: FIFA Follies Edition
The $100 train ticket. Plus other news.
April 15, 2026