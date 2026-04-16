Thursday’s Headlines: The Last Gasp of the Bikelash Edition

New York City’s construction season has begun, and Mayor Mamdani’s DOT is taking full advantage of the warmer months to launch a growing and increasingly ambitious slate of street redesigns.

On Tuesday night, department staffers informed Manhattan’s Community Board 7 that it will revamp 72nd Street — on both sides of Central Park — with a bus boarding islands and a two-way bike lane. The redesign will eliminate two travel lanes on the major east-west arterial. The proposal lit up local media — ABC7, the Daily News, Our Town, Patch, among others — who offered either neutral or positive assessments of the plan.

The CB7 meeting represented a sea change in DOT policy. In years past, the department watered down or completely abandoned street redesigns after local cranks yelled at their staff about parking spots, fears of lost business and bad-faith safety concerns. CB7 was a particular culprit: The board spent several years going back and forth with DOT about the Columbus Avenue and Amsterdam Avenue bike lanes back in the 2010s. No more. As Sophia Lebowitz reported from the meeting itself, DOT simply told the assembled community members that it is moving forward with the redesign and will accept local feedback to make it perfect. That’s how it’s supposed to work!

Which brings us to DOT’s prior effort to install parking-protected bike lanes on a few blocks of 31st Street in Astoria. Last year, as the project was underway, local business owners and anti-bike activists persuaded a Queens judge to halt the project, leaving the entire project in limbo.

But as David Meyer reported last night, the department is restarting the redesign with a tremendously satisfying twist. DOT now plans to redesign the entirety of 31st Street, from the ConEd Plant on the East River to Northern Boulevard in Long Island City. The protected bike lanes will connect to existing ones on 20th Avenue, 31st Avenue, and Northern Boulevard. Again: That how it’s supposed to work!

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