Monday’s Headlines: We Fixed Congress Edition

Early last week, Streetsblog got wind of a troubling situation on Congress Street in Brooklyn outside the Van Voorhees Playground: At the curb ramp at the corner of Hicks Street, DOT had erected signs that showed a pedestrian symbol crossed out — indicating that pedestrians were barred from crossing there.

"Mr Mamdani, tear down these signs!" locals exclaimed — imploring the Department of Transportation to take them down and install a crosswalk at the location.

The signs went up on March 13. Streetsblog asked DOT about them on March 17. DOT took them down on March 18.

"This signage has been removed and NYC DOT is exploring other options to support pedestrian safety at this intersection," agency spokesman Vincent Barone told us via email.

That's right, folks: Streetsblog. Gets. Action.

Don't walk signs: gone. Photo: Congress Street Safety

In other news:

ICYMI: Cops filed charges in the horrific crash that killed a delivery worker and injured four others on Thursday. Unsurprisingly, the driver, who was allegedly high on PCP, has a long rap sheet that include a 2020 arrest for aggravated vehicular assault, The Post reported . Advocates said his record would've warranted the speed-limiter tech they're pushing up in Albany.

Enough. New Yorkers are endangered by recidivist dangerous drivers.



We need Albany to act.



We need to pass Stop Super Speeders in this budget.https://t.co/DYGfquyeOv pic.twitter.com/VySekC65tG — Ben Furnas (@bfurnas) March 21, 2026

Speaking of The Post, the paper continued its opposite-of-a-victory lap of anti-e-bike coverage. A column by Steve Cuozzo said the mayor gave e-bike riders "a license to kill," which couldn't be further from the truth. Another story muddled the definition of an e-bike and ignored the role of car drivers in the deaths of e-bike riders.

The story doesn't even mention that many of these devices are not street-legal e-bikes. It also fails to mention that most of the e-bike riders who died were killed by car or truck drivers. — MEYER (@dahvnyc) March 21, 2026

More than 300 cyclists turning out today to protest federal plan to wipe out 15th Street bike lanes where the lanes cross the National Mall. The removal is set to start tomorrow (Monday). Photos - Sam Moghtaderi. pic.twitter.com/1eryzN7nhB — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) March 22, 2026

And, finally, our old man editor heard the rumors that DOT had repainted and slightly modified the 10th Avenue bike lane ... and it's all true. DOT shifted the bike lane away from the curb and added a painted buffer that's bound to be filled by Drug Enforcement Administration agents soon enough. Check out his latest Old Man Vertical here: