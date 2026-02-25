Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Central Park Conservancy

Judge Blocks City From Implementing 15 MPH Bike Speed Limit In Central Park

It's an indication that opponents of this "illegal application" of the so-called "Sammy's Law" may prevail on the merits at an upcoming full hearing.

10:20 AM EST on February 25, 2026

A judge has delayed a city effort to reduce bike speeds in Central Park.

|The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

Not so slow.

A state Supreme Court judge will temporarily block the city from reducing the bike speed limit in Central Park to 15 miles per hour — an indication that the New York City Club and other opponents of this "illegal application" of the so-called "Sammy's Law" may prevail on the merits at an upcoming full hearing.

Judge Nicholas Moyne is expected to issue the formal temporary restraining order today, according to a source who confirming a Reddit post by a Cycle Club board. On Dec. 15, as one of the last actions of the Adams administration, the city gave local community boards 60-day notice of its decision to lower the speed limit; but it has not yet been enforced, though some signs have been changed.

In blocking the city, Moyne is indicating that the New York Cycle Club has a reasonable shot of winning its larger case against the Central Park speed limit, which the club argues is "illegal" because the state law that granted the city the right to lower its speed limit to 20 miles per hour — aka “Sammy’s Law” — does not authorize speed limits below 20 for non-motorized vehicles.

The club had also argued that a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit would make its members unsafe as they train and recreate because it would push bike racers to city streets, which are "busier [and] more dangerous." The club's lawyer, Peter Beadle, argued for the restraining order on the grounds that forcing cyclists into traffic would comprise "irreparable harms that cannot be addressed through monetary or other relief."

The Cycle Club's larger case is built on challenging two rationales for lowering the bike speed limit. Beyond the misapplication of Sammy's Law, Beadle also claims that the city has offered "no objective study or data justifying why it is important to make this [speed limit] change now." He cites a 2024 study of the Central Park Drives conducted by the Central Park Conservancy, and the city departments of Transportation and Parks that recommended "many safety recommendations, none of which involved changing the speed limit."

The city has said it does have the right to lower the speed limit for bikes under Sammy's Law, and that plaintiffs would not suffer irreparable harm if the 15-mile-per-hour cap was implemented.

Besides, the 15-mile-per-hour signs have already been installed, according to city lawyer Leah Reiss.

"DOT has broad authority to regulate traffic in the city based on both the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law and the New York City Charter.

And the city believes it will ultimately succeed on the merits: "The reduced speed limit in Central Park, which is applicable to motor vehicles, e-mobility devices, and bicycles, indisputably enhances safety conditions for non-motorized street users."

Under law, a judge can issue a temporary restraining order if plaintiffs are likely to win or if they will suffer "irreparable injury" if the action is carried out.

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Streetsblog USABike Lanes

Study: Most Of America’s Paint-Only Bike Paths Are On Our Deadliest Roads

Even worse, most Americans see these terrible lanes and think, "I'd be crazy to ride a bike" — and the cycle continues.

February 25, 2026
Citi Bike

Lyft’s High Prices For Citi Bike E-Bikes May Incentivize Reckless Riding

Citi Bike keeps getting more expensive. A recent price increase by parent company Lyft has members racing the clock.

February 25, 2026
Bike

‘Heartbreaking’: Midtown Biz Group Removes Memorial To Beloved Cyclist

Cleaners for the Flatiron NoMad Partnership thoughtlessly removed the ghost bike for Robyn Hightman, a cyclist whose death was mourned citywide.

February 25, 2026
Buses

Wednesday’s Headlines: Strange Busfellows Edition

Centrists for free buses? Plus other news.

February 25, 2026
Auto Insurance

Hochul’s ‘Solution’ To Allegedly High Car Insurance Costs Is A Band-Aid On Society’s Larger Wound

Blame Canada ... for showing why our car insurance system is so bad.

February 24, 2026
Delivery

POINT: New Yorkers Need the Delivery Protection Act — Now

The Delivery Protection Act will force long-needed change in Amazon's business model.

February 24, 2026
See all posts