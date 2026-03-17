Tuesday’s Headlines: We Love A Parade (For Pedestrians) Edition

Happy St. Patrick's Day to all those who celebrate. And today, that includes Mayor Mamdani, who confirmed to the ravenous press corps that he will march in the annual wearin' o' the green today.

Our interest in the parade? We love that organizers are telling participants to use their feet or the subway, not their cars, to get to Midtown "due to the fact that there are throngs of spectators." Frankly, that advice rings true every day, not just on parade day.

In any event, have fun today.

In other news:

The announcement wasn't everything we wanted, but it definitely wasn't disappointing!