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Friday Video

Friday Video: A Bike Lane on Chambers Street!

We sent Editor Gersh Kuntzman out into the fray to see if the pols are right to seek an indirect, inconvenient route rather than take on the entrenched placard elite that ruins Chambers for all of us.
12:02 AM EDT on May 22, 2026
Friday Video: A Bike Lane on Chambers Street!

Last week, Streetsblog reported the good news that Lower Manhattan politicians want the city to create a protected bike lane linking the popular cycle tracks on the Brooklyn Bridge and the Hudson River Greenway.

The bad news? The pols specifically want DOT to rule out Chambers Street, even though that’s the only direct link and it’s the route many cyclists are currently taking, even though it is a traffic-clogged maelstrom of misery.

So we sent Editor Gersh Kuntzman out into the fray to see if the pols are right to seek an indirect, inconvenient route rather than take on the entrenched placard elite that ruins Chambers for all of us.

Yes, it’s time for another episode of Old Man Vertical:

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This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

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Brad Hoylman | DOT | Friday Video | Protected Bike Lanes

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