Friday Video: A Bike Lane on Chambers Street!
We sent Editor Gersh Kuntzman out into the fray to see if the pols are right to seek an indirect, inconvenient route rather than take on the entrenched placard elite that ruins Chambers for all of us.
By Streetsblog
12:02 AM EDT on May 22, 2026
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