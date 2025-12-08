NYPD Finds Mysterious Corpse in Car With Illegal Tints Parked at a Hydrant Near Stationhouse

Please donate. Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Williamsburg cops on Sunday discovered a corpse in a car with banned tinted windows parked illegally at a fire hydrant for reportedly one week roughly 600 feet from the 90th Precinct stationhouse — a gruesome reminder of the NYPD's failure to enforce basic parking rules near their own command posts.

The police found the black Chevrolet sedan in front of a fire hydrant near the corner of Broadway and Lynch Street — less than one-10th of a mile from the front door of the stationhouse, which is co-located with the FDNY's 108th Ladder company on Union Street.

Video captured by Williamsburg News showed staff from the city’s Medical Examiner remove the body of a 61-year-old man from the vehicle, which had heavily-tinted windows, which are illegal in New York City, just like parking at a fire hydrant, raising questions about why the car went ignored. Both Williamsburg News and Williamsburg 365 reported the car had been there for at least a week.

The alarming discovery comes amid increasing pressure on the NYPD to crack down on illegal parking and to reform how it polices its own officers' parking behavior.

Streetsblog recently revealed that the Police Department rejected the Department of Investigation's recommendation that it eliminate so-called "self-enforcement zones" — areas around precinct houses where NYPD cops, not civilian traffic agents, enforce parking rules. This arrangement allows local cops to effectively condone illegal parking by their own peers, turning the streets around precinct houses into mazes of cars parked on sidewalks.

Cops eventually found the Chevrolet a few feet outside of the 90th Precinct’s "self-enforcement zone," which comprises parts of Meserole Street, Union Avenue, Montrose Avenue, and Broadway. That it was parked in front of a hydrant, with tinted windows, may have led a civilian traffic agent to conclude that the car belonged to a cop.

An NYPD spokesperson declined to say how long the car had long been parked there, saying an investigation is ongoing. The city’s medical examiner has not determined the cause of death.