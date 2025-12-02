Tuesday’s Headlines: Oonee Robbed Edition

Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

A seeming bit of good news yesterday from the Department of Transportation — an announcement that a secure bike parking company had been selected — suddenly got weird when it turned out that the winning firm was not the one everyone expected.

As Streetsblog and amNY, the West Coast transportation firm Tranzito was picked to install secure bike parking at hundreds of locations starting next year. That's promising, although Mayor Mamdani will have to finish a job that Mayor Adams should have started four years ago.

But wait a second — Tranzito got the job? Not Oonee, the New York-based, Black-owned firm that basically put secure bike parking on the map, and has installed its "Oonee pods" in multiple locations in the city and suburbs?

Like we said, weird. Especially given how then-Mayor-elect Eric Adams was talking and posing in 2021...:

Eric Adams championed Oonee after getting elected in 2021. File photo: Gersh Kuntzman

We were surprised at the long-overdue news, but were willing to take the city's rule-bound procurement process at face value ... until well-respected people started crying foul.

Oonee founder Shabazz Stuart took to Twitter to bemoan "the worst day of his life," but also added that DOT did not even bother to interview him during the process:

For those who are micro-investors, I will send a full update soon. Our proposal was over 500 pages and included the best in the world, and ultimately we were never interviewed or it seems taken seriously. We are trying to learn more. — Shabazz Stuart (@ShabazzStuart) December 1, 2025

Later, outside experts chimed in, again suggesting something untoward. Ryan Rzepecki, a former project manager in the DOT bike unit, alluded to "incompetence, spite, cronyism" in the DOT process:

I was part of 40+ city procurements.



This is the most ridiculous I’ve seen.



They didn’t even grant @ooneepod an interview.



Either incompetence, spite, cronyism, or procedural disqualification.



I’m sure the truth will be revealed, but this is yet another cautionary tale of… https://t.co/J33v7fPPnh — Ryan Rzepecki (@ryrzny) December 1, 2025

"How a homegrown company that’s been at it for so long didn’t even get considered is beyond me," added "War on Cars" co-host Doug Gordon on Bluesky. "Oonee is doing great work just across the river in Jersey City and it’s a shame the Adams admin excluded the company."

Gordon added that Stuart's hard work is "the only reason a citywide secure bicycle storage and parking program is even still a thing. ... That Oonee didn’t even get an interview is flabbergasting."

Gordon makes a good point; we have photos of Stuart and his Oonee pods in our files dating back to 2018!

Here was Oonee CEO Shabazz Stuart speaking at a launch event for his secure bike parking prototype in April 2018. The pod was later deployed as a test in Lower Manhattan. File photo: Ben Fried (yes, Ben Fried!)

We'll look into it and get back to you.

In other news from the return-to-work Monday:

Let's start with Streetsblog Engagement Editor's fun video looking at last month's car takeover and riot in Whitestone that prompted an epic takedown by a completely hinged Vickie Paladino:

Hey idiots, that five-way open intersection has existed for the better part of 70 years, yet we’ve literally never had a violent ‘takeover’ resulting in a security car being torched and a homeowner assaulted until progressives stopped enforcing laws.



Wide open intersections… https://t.co/Ygfbcjan8u — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) December 1, 2025