Friday Video

Friday Video: A New Urbanist Heard From

Joel Katuala is "pissed off" about the criminal crackdown on cyclists.

12:03 AM EST on November 21, 2025

Meet YouTuber Joel Katuala.

We're so happy to present the Streetsblog debut of Joel Katuala, who has been a prolific pro-bike YouTuber for about a month now.

His latest contribution? A short video lambasting Mayor Adams — and, by extension, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch (who will stay in office) — for the criminal crackdown that began on cyclists that began this spring.

Here, Katuala, who describes himself as a "fairly optimistic person," makes the pessimistic case against the Adams administration's crackdown.

"What really pisses me off is that actual safety issues like double-parked cars and cars parked in the bike lane ... are simply ignored," he said, citing Streetsblog's coverage of the Drug Enforcement Administration's ongoing seizure of the 10th Avenue bike lane.

Welcome to the war on cars, Joel.

Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

