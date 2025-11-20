Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Kwame’ Edition

It's exciting that the mayor and the president will meet. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on November 20, 2025

Likely?

|The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk from a White House Photo

The good news? Mayor-elect Mamdani is going to get a sit-down with the president on Friday.

The bad news? The president doesn't seem to have much respect for the elected incoming mayor (who is not a communist, by the way), at least according to his truth on Wednesday:

We're happy the two most-important American leaders will meet face to face. But we're not sure why Donald "John" Trump needed to put our incoming mayor's middle name in quotes. Was it to emphasize the incoming mayor's Muslim heritage? (He is, in fact, Muslim.) Was it to suggest that everyone in New York is walking around using Mamdani's middle name. (We're not.)

You be the judge. But the good news is they're meeting. (The Daily News, the Post, the Times and Gothamist also covered it.)

In "other" news:

  • The big story yesterday was the sentencing of Miriam Yarimi, the crazed killer of three whom we wrote about yesterday. You know that the criminal justice system is failing when the Post, which never met a car it didn't love, editorializes that a driver didn't get a long enough jail sentence. Gothamist, the Daily News, the Post, the Times and Brooklyn Paper covered the actual sentencing proceeding.
  • The other big story? Jessica Tisch will continue as NYPD commissioner under Mayor Mamdani. What could possibly go wrong? (NY Times, NYDN, NY Post)
  • The Times went a little deeper on the inevitable Tisch-Mamdani rift. Gothamist downplayed it.
  • This is a lot of money to spend on buses, says the Post.
  • The IBX should be driverless. (amNY)
  • Speaking of the use of a car to kill, a Queens man was sentenced to 24 years (!) in prison for killing a man with his car. (NY Post, QNS)
  • What's good for Iowa City is good for New York City. (NY Times)
  • The new escalators are here! The new escalators are here! (West Side Rag)
  • Light rail expansion in Jersey! (Hoboken Girl ... sic)
  • The driver who cop say killed Alexandra Huggins has been caught. (News12, Patch)
  • Sometimes you have to ask yourself, "Why is Zohran Mamdani so upset that Council Member Chi Ossé would challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries? (City and State, NYDN)
  • The Daily News gets action ... on the MTA's wheely bad problem.
  • Streetsblog Albany Bureau Chief Austin C. Jefferson tipped us off to this: Want to get to the new boondoggle Buffalo Bills stadium by rail? Keep waiting! (Buffalo News)
  • Here's a hot take about super-fast e-bikes. (Electrek)
  • There are so many car crashes in Williamsburg that it makes your head spin ... in that no one seems to care to do anything about it. (Williamsburg365)
  • And, finally, check out the DOT's new Ring Dings!
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

