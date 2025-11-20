Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Kwame’ Edition

The good news? Mayor-elect Mamdani is going to get a sit-down with the president on Friday.

The bad news? The president doesn't seem to have much respect for the elected incoming mayor (who is not a communist, by the way), at least according to his truth on Wednesday:

Trump says he’s meeting with Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office on Friday. pic.twitter.com/9kEbwFv8Mp — bryan metzger (@metzgov) November 20, 2025

We're happy the two most-important American leaders will meet face to face. But we're not sure why Donald "John" Trump needed to put our incoming mayor's middle name in quotes. Was it to emphasize the incoming mayor's Muslim heritage? (He is, in fact, Muslim.) Was it to suggest that everyone in New York is walking around using Mamdani's middle name. (We're not.)

You be the judge. But the good news is they're meeting. (The Daily News, the Post, the Times and Gothamist also covered it.)

In "other" news: