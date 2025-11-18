Tuesday’s Headlines: Soft Focus Edition

Part of Vision Zero is the vision thing.

As it does every few years, the Department of Transportation created a new advertising campaign "to help curb dangerous driving behaviors." The new, $3-million ad buy is called "Rewind," as in, "You can't rewind a crash."

Here's the marquee video:

It's a gorgeous ad, isn't it? And that's sort of the problem. We certainly applaud the DOT's effort to get the word out that selfish, reckless drivers kill people in a split-second. But we at Streetsblog feel that slick production from the Madison Avenue fantasy factory end up distancing most viewers from the behavior depicted in the commercial — "Well, I don't drive like that" — while at the same time glossing over the horror the results from crashes.

We understand that people have frail sensitivities, but it's not the job of public service ads to sugar-coat the truth to protecting drivers' feelings. But ain't that America? I mean, have you ever compared a pack of cigarettes in America, with its tame, image-free surgeon general's warning with a European pack of smokes — covered in graphic and revolting images of smokers' wasted inner organs?

You can't soft focus the horror. Public agencies shouldn't try.

So in service to what crashes really look like — and to hopefully allow drivers to see exactly what they do when they drive recklessly, we created this public service ad:

NY1 also covered the new ad campaign, which it called "brutal, but effective." Whatevs.

