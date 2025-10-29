Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Streetsblog Gets Action

After Dismissing Streetsblog’s Reporting, FDNY Simplifies Rules for E-Bike Charging Stations … That Streetsblog Exposed

The FDNY changed its guidelines in the middle of a City Council hearing where it faced questions about delays to the program.

12:04 AM EDT on October 29, 2025

These two charging lockers by Popwheels and Swobbee allow swapping out an empty battery with a fully-loaded power pack.

|Photo: Kevin Duggan

Pants on fire.

The FDNY abruptly changed its policy to allow businesses wishing to install e-bike battery charging cabinets to use a not-yet-federally approved testing standard after Streetsblog revealed that companies were unable to comply with the department's new regulations, putting construction at a stand still amidst a battery fire crisis.

Since February, the FDNY required the companies to meet a new standard — UL 1487 — before installing the charging cabinets on streets and sidewalks. But Streetsblog revealed this week that there's no place to undergo the testing because it has still not been added to a federal list of "Acceptable Test Standards," prompting the FDNY to quietly announce on Tuesday that it would allow companies to get the UL certification from labs that do other Occupational Safety and Health Administration-approved tests.

The change came during a bizarre City Council hearing on Tuesday, where FDNY officials first disputed Streetsblog's reporting on the testing standstill — then, in the middle of the hearing, issued the new guidance anyway.

The FDNY updated its guidelines after Streetsblog exposed they were impossible for businesses to comply with. You're welcome.

At the oversight hearing, Council Member Lincoln Restler (D-Williamsburg) cited the Streetsblog report when he questioned FDNY Chief of Fire Prevention, Thomas Currao, about how small businesses could not get the new certification because it lacked federal approval.

Currao flat-out denied there was any problem, dismissing Streetsblog's reporting as "erroneous." He then pretended that the department's new guidelines — which, again, were issued during the hearing itself — had been in place all along.

"We’re not in a total standstill," Currao said, dismissing the Streetsblog report. "We’ve said as long as you go to a lab that has a national certified testing lab certification, and you can follow the 1487 standard, we will accept that. We could’ve been more difficult and said you need both. But we understand the needs of the city, and we understand the potential impact. So the information out there is erroneous."

The whiplash regulations left at least one charging cabinet company confused.

"We want to be kosher, we want to work with FDNY. We're not cowboys. But if they update the regulations every two weeks it's hard," said Baruch Herzfeld, one of the owners of Popwheels.

Herzfeld's company, and other charging cabinet makers, are the key to the city's strategy to reduce lithium-ion battery fires resulting from e-bike charging.

The city has been successful in curbing injuries and deaths from battery fires, but the number of fires caused by these devices has not meaningfully decreased. This year, as of Oct. 10, there have been 223 lithium ion battery fires recorded by FDNY resulting in 41 injuries and 1 death. Last year, there were a total of 279 fires, 99 injuries and 6 fatalities. 

Previously, the Fire Department accepted a “Letter of No Objection” as proof of cabinet safety. The letters could be obtained after testing in one of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s nationally recognized labs. 

Other changes made Tuesday included adding an entirely new standard for compliance, UL 4900, not just UL 1487. That may force companies to have to get multiple certifications for each cabinet. The new regulations rolled out today are even more confusing, Herzfeld said.

"We understand FDNY is trying to make things as safe as possible. Ideally we can get direction from FDNY because the more direction we have the better. We are trying to figure this out the same time as they are," he said. "All we want to do is get batteries out of apartments and off the train."

Sophia Lebowitz

Before joining Streetsblog, Sophia Isabel Lebowitz was a filmmaker and journalist covering transportation and culture in New York City.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Astoria

Unfinished Astoria Bike Lane Languishes As Judge Delays Lawsuit Ruling

The completion of Astoria's 31st Street protected bike lane may get pushed to next year if Judge Cheree Buggs doesn't make up her mind soon.

October 29, 2025
Bike Lanes

Coke Ain’t It! Streetsblog Editor Snorts in Protest As Fed Agents Seize Bike Lane Again

What do we have to do to get rid of DEA officers' cars from the bike lane? Shoot heroin? Hmmm...

October 29, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Another Dick in a Car Edition

Car drivers always have some bizarre excuse for breaking the law. Plus other news.

October 29, 2025
S#!t We Put Up With Every F@&%ing Day

Obstruction Dysfunction: Businesses Sue Over Court St. Bike Lane With Usual Fearmongering

What's old is new again on Court Street. Why does this keep happening?

October 28, 2025
Carnage

Driver Fatally Doors Cyclist in Queens Yet is Not Charged

October 28, 2025
MTA

Amtrak’s Dithering Means Penn Access Won’t Be Done Until 2030, MTA Says

Boom: The MTA's ambitious Penn Access project is delayed until 2030 at the earliest ... and Amtrak is to blame, says the MTA.

October 28, 2025
See all posts