Carnage

Driver Fatally Doors Cyclist in Queens Yet is Not Charged

1:27 PM EDT on October 28, 2025

The crash scene looking south on 108th Street towards 38th Avenue in Queens.

|Photo: Google

A Citi Bike rider was killed after being doored on Monday by a Queens motorist — yet the driver was not initially charged for the illegal act.

According to police, Cristian Vazquez, 26 of nearby College Point, was cycling northbound on 108th Street near 38th Avenue in Corona at around 6:40 p.m. when the driver of a 2014 BMW "opened the door to exit the vehicle" and struck Vazquez, ejecting him from the electric Citi Bike and onto the pavement.

The cyclist suffered "severe head trauma," cops said. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he died.

There were no charges, cops said, claiming the investigation is ongoing.

According to New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, a driver is prohibited from opening a car door "until it is reasonably safe to do so, and can be done without interfering with the movement of other traffic."

We are heartbroken to hear that another New Yorker was killed for daring to ride a bike. This 25-year-old man was killed when he was "doored" by a driver opening their car door into his bike. This young man is the sixth person to die by dooring this year alone.

Transportation Alternatives (@transalt.org) 2025-10-28T19:36:36.453Z

The eight-block stretch of 108th Street between Roosevelt Avenue and Northern Boulevard is a noticeably dangerous roadway. Last year, there were 45 reported crashes, injuring 28 people, including four pedestrians and five cyclists, according to city stats.

According to the NYPD, so far this year, 19 cyclists, e-bike riders and stand-up scooter riders have been killed, and 5,378 of them have been injured.

Several cyclists are fatally doored every year. Last year, another Citi Bike rider was doored on Broadway in Brooklyn, but there were no charges. The same thing happened to Kwok Kwan near the Javits Center in 2022 and, again, the NYPD did not initially charge the driver.

The City Council passed a bill last year requiring warning stickers to be placed inside cabs to warn passengers to open their doors into traffic. That rule went into effect on Oct. 25.

This is a breaking story.

Nolan Hicks
@ndhapple

Nolan Hicks is a longtime reporter in New York City, who focuses on investigative stories. He spent six years at The New York Post where his stories prompted the MTA to redesign parts of the Second Avenue Subway's East Harlem extension and helped uncover the LIRR overtime scandal. As a contributor to Curbed/New York Magazine, he dove into Amtrak's failing power grid, NJ Transit's reliability crisis and why it costs the MTA $100 million to put elevators into stations. He has also worked at the New York Daily News, Austin American-Statesman and San Antonio Express-News.  He joined Streetsblog in January 2025.

