Friday’s Headlines: Today’s the Day Edition

Today's the big day: New York City's new 15 mph speed limit for e-bikes is officially in effect, though no one — even the New York Post — knows how it'll be enforced.
The Post took to the streets with a speed gun and found lots of e-bike users going faster than 15 mph. Part of the problem, in the tabloid's eyes, is that the e-bike riders don't have license plates. The bigger issue is that there's just so many of them. In the paper's words, "it is unclear how violators will be clocked."
City Hall and NYPD did give some insight into how they're inaugurating the new speed limit: Mayor Adams said the "focus will be on education first and enforcement second." First-time violators will get warnings if they're caught going too fast, NYPD said. Expect to see public service announcements heralding the new speed limit on your phone and the city's LinkNYC kiosks.
And if you haven't, make sure to read Sophia Lebowitz's story from earlier this week about the already illegal "e-bikes" and mopeds on city streets, one of which was involved in a tragic fatality earlier this month. NYPD has always had the power to confiscate these bikes that go over 25 mph — but, by and large, the department lets them fly.
In other news:
- Meet Ben Chou, the StreetsPAC-endorsed firefighter challenging Council Member Vickie Paladino in eastern Queens. (r/Micromobility)
- An 86-year-old U-Haul driver rear-ended a taxi then reversed into a third car and onto the sidewalk in East Midtown. Two people were injured, including a woman who had a bus sign fall on her. (Our Town)
- Mayor Adams is practically begging the federal Department of Transportation to approve his plans to rebuild the BQE triple-cantilever. (WNYC)
- More on ICE's raid on Canal Street, from the Times, from journalist Hamilton Nolan and from Streetsblog contributor Joe Tedeschi.
- Related: Nancy Pelosi wants California cops to arrest federal agents who break state law. (NY Times)
- President Trump's threats to defund the Gateway Tunnel project are freaking people out across the Hudson. (NY Times)
- A worker died at one of the tunnel job sites on Manhattan's West Side. (Gothamist)
- Can New York's roads and highways handle heavy electric trucks? (NY Times)
- Some LIRR workers collected wages while at the pool and gym. (PIX11, News 12, amNY, Crain's)
- Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa pledged to rip up the McGuinness Boulevard bike lane. (Radio RAMPA via Facebook)
- Mayor Adams endorsed Andrew Cuomo as his successor. (The City)
- Newsday is diving into the dangers of walking on Long Island.
- Service alert: There will be no 7 train express service for the next four weeks. (amNY)
- Sean Duffy wants to "make bridges beautiful again. (Daily Caller)
- And finally, it's Open Streets application time: