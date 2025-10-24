Friday’s Headlines: Today’s the Day Edition

Today's the big day: New York City's new 15 mph speed limit for e-bikes is officially in effect, though no one — even the New York Post — knows how it'll be enforced.

The Post took to the streets with a speed gun and found lots of e-bike users going faster than 15 mph. Part of the problem, in the tabloid's eyes, is that the e-bike riders don't have license plates. The bigger issue is that there's just so many of them. In the paper's words, "it is unclear how violators will be clocked."

City Hall and NYPD did give some insight into how they're inaugurating the new speed limit: Mayor Adams said the "focus will be on education first and enforcement second." First-time violators will get warnings if they're caught going too fast, NYPD said. Expect to see public service announcements heralding the new speed limit on your phone and the city's LinkNYC kiosks.

And if you haven't, make sure to read Sophia Lebowitz's story from earlier this week about the already illegal "e-bikes" and mopeds on city streets, one of which was involved in a tragic fatality earlier this month. NYPD has always had the power to confiscate these bikes that go over 25 mph — but, by and large, the department lets them fly.

