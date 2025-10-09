Thursday’s Headlines: Mayor on a Bus Edition

The big story on a slow news day yesterday was that lots of reporters rode the bus with the future mayor.

The Daily News focused on the Zohran Mamdani's vow to ride transit and use a bike when he takes office. The Times and amNY played it straight (and both featured our own Dave Colon in a photo).

Most important, we focused on how the Queens Assemblyman is promising to take on the bureaucracy at DOT and challenge his own supporters to get on the street safety train. After Mamdani vowed to bring his own anti-safety endorsers into line, Colon reached out to Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a longtime foe of busways, and suddenly the Congressman professed his support for better buses on Fordham Road.

That's the Mamdani Effect!

In other news: