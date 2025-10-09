Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Mayor on a Bus Edition

Lots of reporters rode the bus with the future mayor. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 9, 2025

It’s big news when a future mayor rides the bus. We were there.

|Photo: Dave Colon

The big story on a slow news day yesterday was that lots of reporters rode the bus with the future mayor.

The Daily News focused on the Zohran Mamdani's vow to ride transit and use a bike when he takes office. The Times and amNY played it straight (and both featured our own Dave Colon in a photo).

Most important, we focused on how the Queens Assemblyman is promising to take on the bureaucracy at DOT and challenge his own supporters to get on the street safety train. After Mamdani vowed to bring his own anti-safety endorsers into line, Colon reached out to Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a longtime foe of busways, and suddenly the Congressman professed his support for better buses on Fordham Road.

That's the Mamdani Effect!

In other news:

  • Speaking of the "Mamdani Effect," it's now even influencing NY1 legend Pat Kiernan for this primer on mayoral control of the subway. (Facebook)
  • Cool pavement is cool. (NY Post)
  • The Post followed our story on illegal parking in Downtown Brooklyn.
  • Brian Lehrer did a segment on e-bikes and everyone agreed (as we all do) that there are regulations that need to be enforced and that no one should be riding a bike that goes more than 25 miles per hour because it's illegal. (WNYC)
  • Remember that story we did last week about Hoboken's effort to clear illegal parking from its main shopping strip? Well, it's working. (Hudson County View)
  • The haters are out for the Court Street bike lane (as predicted). (News12)
  • But school streets are popular in any language. (El Diario)
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani Vows To Defy DOT Insiders, Political Bosses To Pursue His Streets Agenda

Mamdani pledged stand up to bureaucrats and political power players who oppose his plans to make streets safer and buses faster.

October 9, 2025
Central Park

Want Safety in Central Park? Add Protected Bike Lanes Around and Through It: Advocates

It's time to ring the park with green paint — and add green veins through it.

October 9, 2025
New York State DOT

State DOT’s Highway Habit Ignores Emissions Mandate: Report

The state's highway-centric transportation agency is still flouting the 2020 state climate law, and is doing little to change course, according to a lawyers' group.

October 9, 2025
LIRR

MONEY TRAIN: How LIRR Unions ‘Game’ The System

An old work rule means that the MTA would have to pay millions of dollars just to provide a little extra service after special events like Mets games or the Ryder Cup. Nolan Hicks dives deep.

October 8, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

Eyes on the Street: DOT’s Greenway ‘Detour’ is Simply Unsafe for Cyclists

The greenway alongside the FDR Drive is closed for important resiliency work. But the city's detour is unsafe and unacceptable.

October 8, 2025
Streetsblog USAThe Brake

The Shocking Untold History of America’s Rails-to-Trails Movement

Some of the fiercest battles for the future of public space in America have happened on abandoned railway corridors — and the battles aren't over yet.

October 8, 2025
