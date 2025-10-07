Tuesday’s Headlines: Rock and Roll Never Forgets Edition

It is widely known that I am boycotting Hell Gate's "battle of the journalist rock bands" show on Wednesday night for the pettiest of reasons: I was not invited to perform.

Sure, Hell Gate has gathered the "best" bands comprised of city journalists — Lost Dog, Ghost Rodeo, The Monotone Assassins, Sui Moto and Reggie Mids & Friends — yet somehow managed to ignore Jimmy and the Jaywalkers, which is Streetsblog's house band by dint of its six albums of original music currently burning up Spotify (18 monthly listeners can't be wrong!).

(And this isn't just about me; while we're on the subject of snubbed journalists, Hell Gate could have also included My Friend Frank — a band led by David Shenk, author of at least six non-fiction books.)

All kidding front and center, Jimmy and the Jaywalkers is the only one of the aforementioned bands scheduled to appear that has a bona-fide hit, "Criminal Mischief," which has cracked the 1,000-streams threshold on Spotify. Not to brag, but if "Criminal Mischief" gets just 1.6 million more listens, Jimmy and the Jaywalkers will be in "Crazy in Love" territory. Look out, Beyoncé, the Jaywalking Legion is coming for you.

I reached out to one of the worker-owned Hell Gate's worker-owners and was further blown off regarding Wednesday night's show, which, if I was charitable, I would point out will be at Trans-Pecos at 9-15 Wyckoff Ave. in Ridgewood and that doors open at 7 and that tickets are only $15 in advance and can be bought here.

"We initially had Jimmy and the Jaywalkers on the bill, until an unnamed city official handed us a bag of Funyuns with $14 inside it and gave us explicit instructions to bump them," said worker-co-owner Christopher Robbins. "That said, we hope everyone who appreciates local journalism will be at Trans-Pecos on Wednesday night to watch some of their hometown heroes cut loose onstage."

Yeah, OK, sure, go with your friends to Wednesday night's boisterous and fun Hell Gate event if you want. But remember, there will be one journalist missing from the mirth. Being snubbed at the Grammy's is one thing, but being snubbed by your fellow ink-stained wretches is quite another.

