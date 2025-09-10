Wednesday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Works, Part 541 Edition

Fourteen percent fewer cars! Thirty-six percent faster trips through the Holland Tunnel! Fifteen percent fewer injuries!

These are the topline datapoints released yesterday by the Hochul administration to magnify what all of us who have eyes are already seeing: congestion pricing is working!

In August, nearly 2.7 million fewer vehicles entered the congestion relief zone compared to the previous baseline, a 14-percent reduction. Every day, the MTA said, 87,000 fewer vehicles enter the zone — with an aggregate of 17.6 million fewer vehicles since congestion pricing launched on Jan. 5, 2025.

And traffic injuries are down by 15 percent in the zone, but the safety benefits are being seen all over town. The city Department of Transportation's data show that road fatalities and injuries are among the lowest of the Vision Zero era.

The tolls fund billions in repairs to the subway and commuter rail systems, but even before those repairs are made, ridership is already improving, which means fare collection is up. Subway ridership is up 9 percent, bus ridership is up 13 percent, and the Metro-North and LIRR systems are up 7 and 10 percent respectively.

And as we all said, drivers are benefitting, too: Drivers crossing into the congestion zone from Queens, Brooklyn or New Jersey are having faster trips, thanks to the reduction in traffic:

Brooklyn Bridge: 13 percent faster

Holland Tunnel: 36 percent faster

Battery Tunnel: 16 percent faster

Lincoln Tunnel: 5 percent faster

Queens-Midtown Tunnel: 4 percent faster

Queensboro Bridge: 21 percent faster

Williamsburg Bridge: 23 percent faster

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber was excited.

“In less than a year, New Yorkers are seeing massive benefits from congestion relief," he said in a statement. "This initiative has demonstrated that government can do big things that deliver results — less traffic, safer streets, and improved quality of life for transit users, drivers and pedestrians alike.”

