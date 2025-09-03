Wednesday’s Headlines: Beautiful Day Edition

Look how quickly we got to Wednesday! And the weather is going to be stupendous again, so get out there and go for a ride or a nice walk in a place without cars ruining everything. But first, enjoy today's news digest:

Gothamist) A road-raging NYPD cop pulled a gun on three kid in an off-duty incident in Westchester, which is a reminder to again point out that a majority of NYPD cops live in the suburbs. ( WPIX

Another hat-tip to Williamsburg365 for its ongoing coverage of how dangerous Bedford Avenue is now! Check out how fast these drivers were speeding! ( amNY also covered it.)

Is it a terrible stretch for the MTA — or is the agency simply counting delays differently? ( Gothamist

But on the plus side... There's a bar in Grand Central Madison. ( Gothamist And subway crime is down again, but it's too late to save the mayoralty of Eric Adams. ( NYDN

NY Times) Speaking of flailing candidates, anti-Prospect Park West bike lane independent Jim Walden ended his campaign, but not without grace. In his statement, he still called on someone, anyone, to defeat Zohran Mamdani, whom he called a "Trojan Horse" candidate. Say what you will about the Queens Assembly member and future mayor, he's not being secretive about his agenda; in fact, the reason folks like Walden, Andrew Cuomo, President Trump and the editorial board of the Times are so hysterical about Mamdani is because they know exactly what he stands for. ( NY Post

amNY, Gothamist) Everyone wants to succeed Rep. Jerry Nadler. ( NY Times

Here's a Times story that completely missed the target; the Port Authority is to blame for an uptown park being shuttered and the agency needs to do better. There — there's your lede, Nestor . We're not the only ones thinking that, by the way: