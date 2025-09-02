Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Jerry, We Hardly Knew Ye Edition

Finally, an honorable pol makes the choice to retire before everyone grows to hate him. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on September 2, 2025

Rep. Jerry Nadler will retire at the end of 2026.

The big story yesterday was the news that Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-West Side) would do the one thing that politicians of his advanced years can't seem to do anymore: retire before everyone hates you.

On a personal level, I'll miss Jerry Nadler, whom I started covering in 1990, when he was still in the Assembly, for his relentless battles against a shady real estate developer named Donald Trump who at the time was trying to stiff the city out of his commitment to renovate the 72nd Street subway station as well as to build a glorious park on the West Side.

And how can anyone forget Nadler's righteous obsession with building a cross-harbor freight tunnel to lessen the burden of trucks on New York City streets?

The Times and the Post covered the 17-term pol's announcement (though neither mentioned the tunnel).

In other news:

  • Here's one of the most horrifying hit-and-run crashes we've heard in years. Rest in peace, James Mossetty. (NYDN)
  • Speaking of that fatality, it's been a bad few days for road violence:
    • A Queens woman was killed by an unlicensed driver, cops said. (WPIX11)
    • A Bronx mother was killed in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver. (NYDN)
    • A cop was lightly injured by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn. (NY Post)
  • There remains lots of unanswered questions about the car crash involving former Mayor Rudy Giuliani (including how the supposedly broke MAGA cheerleader has both a spokesman and a "head of security," as the Daily News put it). The Times also covered the crash — and Giuliani's sizable staff.
  • The Queens bus network redesign continues. (amNY)
  • See it: A carriage-dragging horse got spooked in Central Park. (NY Post)
  • Finally, the plutocratic populists at the Post are taking on a legitimate labor fight: high salaries at the Central Park Conservancy.
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

