Tuesday’s Headlines: Jerry, We Hardly Knew Ye Edition

The big story yesterday was the news that Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-West Side) would do the one thing that politicians of his advanced years can't seem to do anymore: retire before everyone hates you.

On a personal level, I'll miss Jerry Nadler, whom I started covering in 1990, when he was still in the Assembly, for his relentless battles against a shady real estate developer named Donald Trump who at the time was trying to stiff the city out of his commitment to renovate the 72nd Street subway station as well as to build a glorious park on the West Side.

And how can anyone forget Nadler's righteous obsession with building a cross-harbor freight tunnel to lessen the burden of trucks on New York City streets?

The Times and the Post covered the 17-term pol's announcement (though neither mentioned the tunnel).

In other news: