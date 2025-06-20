Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
DOT

Eyes on the Street: Frankfort Street, Once a Placard Hell, Is Now A Cyclist Haven

Streetsblog gets action! The city has evicted the cops from their placard elite parking near 1 Police Plaza.

12:02 AM EDT on June 20, 2025

Matthew Sage|

An NYPD offer vehicle flees the scene of their parking eviction.

The city has evicted cops from their exclusive combat parking strip on Frankfort Street and installed more pedestrian space and a two-way protected bike lane — a major victory for pedestrians and cyclists over the placard elite.

For at least the last decade, the short block between Gold Street and Park Row provided about two dozen spots reserved for the personal vehicles of cops assigned to 1 Police Plaza. But the block is now a key conduit to get cyclists to and from the Brooklyn Bridge protected bike lane, boosting connections to the south of the fabled span.

The cop street had been such a notorious placard zone that The New Yorker featured it in its coverage of Streetsblog's campaign against illegal parking in 2023.

Before and after: Click here for an interactive version of the changes.

The shakeup is part of the DOT’s nearly $56-million "Chinatown Connections: project to improve access to the bridge and nearby streets, including Kimlau Square (though that ambitious part of the project has no timeline).

Cyclists are already appreciating greater access to the so-called Great Bridge.

“This is really helpful,” said Vanessa Yuan, a mother cycling her two children on a cargo bike. “It’s easier for cars to see us.”

Before and after construction. Click here for an interactive version of the changes.

Since 2021, the bike lane north of the block abruptly ended in a detour onto Park Row, leaving cyclists with no protection as they rode down the rest of the Frankfurt. Now, painted strips line the street and connect north and southbound cyclists into the Gold Street intersection.

“What’s the point of having a bike lane if it stops halfway?” said another passing cyclist who gave the name Owais. “If cop cars can be parked elsewhere and bike lanes can be made, then I’m for it.”

The DOT also eliminated many of the street’s security barricades, streamlining the Park Row entrance and fulfilling one of its goals for the project.

Before and after construction. Click here for an interactive version of the changes.

An NYPD officer parked at the entrance of Park Row — a street that itself narrowly avoided a reopening to private traffic earlier this year — griped about the inconvenience of losing police-only parking, and did not comment on the safety improvement.

“When you take away parking, it sucks,” said the officer, Reihita Tekaaho. “When you’re coming from outside precincts, it’s hard to find parking.” (According to city records, Officer Tekaaho made $202,000 last year from the NYPD.)

But pedestrians on Frankfort were grateful for the safety improvements and disputed some allegations that police parking would spill onto nearby streets.

“It’s already a struggle to find parking, so it’s not going to change it for the majority of people,” said Max, a frequent Citi Bike user and car-owner himself.

Before and after construction. Click here for an interactive version of the changes.

More changes are needed lower down on Frankfort near its intersection with Pearl Street, where there have been 43 reported crashes since 2020, injuring 19 people, including five cyclists and six pedestrians. The DOT’s design for its "Chinatown Connections" does not include any plans for that most dangerous of intersections.

But for now, pedestrians and cyclists can enjoy a more cop-free stretch of Manhattan streets as they travel Brooklyn-bound.

And for anyone needing a reminder of Streetsblog's efforts to combat placard parking in this area, enjoy:

Matthew Sage

Matthew Sage is part of the Streetblog Summer Specialist class of 2025. He's a senior at Tufts University, an esteemed center of learning in Massachusetts, where he studies political science. He will help plot a path forward for our nation.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Astoria

DOT Stands By Astoria Bike Lane Plan Despite Foes’ ‘Childish’ Outbursts

DOT is sticking by its protected bike lane proposal after a raucous community board meeting in Astoria.

June 20, 2025
Hudson River Greenway

Uptown Greenway Segment Finally Reopens After Latest Sinkhole Fix

The sinkhole-ridden stretch of greenway has been a pain for cyclists and pedestrians for years.

June 20, 2025
Equity

Black Cycling Clubs: ‘We Just Want a Safe Place to Park Our Bikes’

Leaving a bike on the sidewalk overnight or while at work often results in a missing tire or gearset, but for most of us, it’s only a matter of time until the entire frame disappears. 

June 19, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: We Won Again

We're off for Juneteenth ... and yet other pride. Plus more jews.

June 19, 2025
2025 Mayoral Election

Streetsblog Celebrities Reveal Their Mayoral Rankings!

Who did the legends of the livable streets movement rank for mayor? Click to find out — plus find out who wins their ranked choice vote!

June 19, 2025
Transit Funding

MTA Capital Plan Approved, But Still Raises Three Billion Questions

This rubber stamp is missing its ink pad.

June 18, 2025
See all posts