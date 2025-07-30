Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Carnage

Hit-And-Run Rogue Driver Caught After Seriously Injuring Cycling Senior in Heart of the City

A reckless driver struck a cyclist on Second Avenue then fled. He was later caught, but the victim suffered life-changing injuries.

10:28 AM EDT on July 30, 2025

Photos: Via Reddit|

The crash was at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday on Second Avenue in Manhattan.

The NYPD says it has arrested the hit-and-run driver who mowed down a 65-year-old man on an electric bike favored by delivery workers on Tuesday night.

According to police, Jasir Vann, 21, was driving a 2024 Nissan Rogue southbound on Second Avenue at around 6 p.m. when he struck the senior cyclist, who was also traveling southbound on Second Avenue on an Arrow 9 electric bike, causing severe head trauma.

Police provided no details about why Vann struck the victim, whose name was withheld by the police. The victim was taken in critical condition to Bellevue Hospital as Vann fled.

But about two hours later, Vann, who lives in Bedford-Stuyvesant, was charged with leaving the scene — though it is unclear if he surrendered or was caught, as the charges were inked at the precinct station house closest to his home. But a Reddit user posted that a witness had spotted the license plate on Vann's Nissan before he fled.

Another witness who saw the aftermath of the crash said the cyclist "was unconscious when paramedics arrived and they immediately started doing CPR and quickly put him in the ambulance."

Another witness said that the cyclist was not in the bike lane at the time of the crash because he was avoiding a pedestrian.

It is unclear if the victim was a delivery worker, but the crash underscores the dangers that cyclists face from drivers.

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Criminal Crackdown on Cyclists 2025

NYPD Issues Fewer Traffic Tickets to Drivers As Criminal Tickets to Cyclists Surge

Mayor Adams's focus is completely backwards, safe streets advocates say.

July 30, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Bedford Avenue Alert Edition

Come one come all to witness Eric Adams’s perfidy firsthand. Plus other news.

July 30, 2025
QueensWay

Trump’s ‘Beautiful’ Bill Kills Lovely QueensWay Park (Plus Many Efforts to Erase ‘Racist’ Highways)

Here's another reason for Mayor Adams to have buyer's remorse over his bromance with President Trump.

July 29, 2025
Red Hook

‘Extremely Concerning’: Comptroller Blasts Adams Admin. For Red Hook Pool Closure

July 29, 2025
Delivery workers

Critics Outraged as Mayor Advances App Delivery Rules Following Weeks of Crackdowns on Workers

The rules follow a series of measures against workers.

July 29, 2025
Streetsblog Gets Action

No-Ped: DMV Effectively Puts Fly Mopeds Out of Business, Citing Streetsblog Investigation

July 29, 2025
See all posts