Hit-And-Run Rogue Driver Caught After Seriously Injuring Cycling Senior in Heart of the City

The NYPD says it has arrested the hit-and-run driver who mowed down a 65-year-old man on an electric bike favored by delivery workers on Tuesday night.

According to police, Jasir Vann, 21, was driving a 2024 Nissan Rogue southbound on Second Avenue at around 6 p.m. when he struck the senior cyclist, who was also traveling southbound on Second Avenue on an Arrow 9 electric bike, causing severe head trauma.

Police provided no details about why Vann struck the victim, whose name was withheld by the police. The victim was taken in critical condition to Bellevue Hospital as Vann fled.

But about two hours later, Vann, who lives in Bedford-Stuyvesant, was charged with leaving the scene — though it is unclear if he surrendered or was caught, as the charges were inked at the precinct station house closest to his home. But a Reddit user posted that a witness had spotted the license plate on Vann's Nissan before he fled.

Another witness who saw the aftermath of the crash said the cyclist "was unconscious when paramedics arrived and they immediately started doing CPR and quickly put him in the ambulance."

Another witness said that the cyclist was not in the bike lane at the time of the crash because he was avoiding a pedestrian.

It is unclear if the victim was a delivery worker, but the crash underscores the dangers that cyclists face from drivers.