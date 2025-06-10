Tuesday’s Headlines: Mommy and Daddy are Fighting Edition

Mayor Adams and the City Council got into a pissing match on Monday, hours after Streetsblog more or less put a pox on both of their houses.

First, the background: On Monday, we proudly published Sophia Lebowitz's analysis of Mayor Adams's current crackdown on cyclists as well as Emily Lipstein's video version. The story — with the Kuntzman-esque headline, "Anatomy Of A Debacle: How Mayor Adams Went From Visionary to Bully on E-Bikes" — blamed both the mayor and the City Council for a vacuum of leadership that has ended with a war on cyclists.

The mayor clearly only read the part where we blamed the Council. And the Council only seemed to read the part where we blamed the mayor. Here's how their spat played out in real time on X, the everything app:

As we said last week, the administration never discussed its proposal for a 15 MPH speed limit with the Council. The mayor has repeatedly failed to demonstrate an understanding of the city's lawmaking process, which has made him ineffective. We remain in discussions with… pic.twitter.com/70gvbMyHjl — New York City Council (@NYCCouncil) June 9, 2025

And then the mayor trotted out his own meme:

Endless meetings…



And it’s still been 9 months of inaction.



Move the bill.



🎵What you waiting for?🎵 https://t.co/O07AuNGagi pic.twitter.com/u5iaQcCAG8 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 9, 2025

Funny footnote to this spat: I was yesterday years old when I learned that the clip featuring Dakota Johnson debunking Ellen DeGeneres's claim of being snubbed at the former's birthday party was the beginning of the end for the talk show host. Of course, when it comes to talk show hosts, at least DeGeneres is no Whoopi Goldberg.

