Tuesday’s Headlines: Share the Love Edition

Mayoral campaign Brad Lander has won the endorsement of the Transport Workers Union...

... Local 320, "representing the nation's largest body of bike-share workers."

That's according to a news release blasted out by Lander's campaign, which touted the endorsement as the union local's first ever. In a statement, Local 320 President Edwin Aviles called Lander "the one and only person in NYC government who has ever publicly recognized and championed safety, fair wages, and a fair Collective Bargaining Agreement between the union and company operating Citibike under contract with NYC."

TWU Micro-Mobility Workers Local 320's endorsement came in the form of a letter. The union represents bike-share workers in nine major cities. Lander, for his part, defended Citi Bike when it came to his City Council district way back in 2016 and scrutinized its operations as city comptroller.

TWU Local 100, meanwhile, the 40,000-person union representing MTA workers, has yet to endorse in the mayor's race. In 2021, the union backed Eric Adams in late April. The MTA is a state authority, so Local 100's focus is on Albany — the union supported now-mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo off and on when he was governor, but has taken a harder line against his successor Gov. Hochul.

Cuomo apparently has the support of the bike-share bosses, however: Lyft, which owns and operates Citi Bike, gave $15,000 to the ex-governor's "Fix the City" PAC last week, City & State's Annie McDonough reported:

Among the latest batch of donors to the pro-Cuomo PAC "Fix the City" is Lyft, which kicked in $15k last week pic.twitter.com/yt3n2VHNlk — Annie McDonough (@Annie_McDonough) May 19, 2025

