Tuesday’s Headlines: Bike Your Mayor to Work Day

And ... scene!

Over the last week, Streetsblog has made a grand show of presenting the answers provided by the top mayoral candidates to our seven-question survey (no answers were provided by Adrienne Adams and Andrew Cuomo).

All the answers, one by one, are archived here, but we still haven't posted the most important question yet — question 8:

So that settles that. But what of all the other answers? To make it easier to review the last week, we put all seven answers in one handy slideshow:

In case you don't want to click around on our matrices, our Summer Specialist Jonah Schwarz simplified all the "wow" moments into one list. Take it away, Jonah with the best comments on:

Congestion Pricing Whitney Tilson: “It should also be expanded to every part of NYC that suffers from congestion, in a revenue-neutral way, to ensure that traffic flows smoothly 24/7/365.”

Pedestrianization Brad Lander : “We should pedestrianize large swaths of Lower Manhattan.” Zohran Mamdani : "I would focus on pedestrianization ... for high foot traffic areas in and around Times Square and the entire Financial District."

Buses Zellnor Myrie : “I will fulfill and exceed the city’s commitment to building 30 miles of new bus lanes each year... physically separated lanes... automated enforcement.” Brad Lander : “I will implement all 20 SBS routes and introduce 14th Street-style busways on major crosstown corridors.” Jessica Ramos : “Let’s move bus lanes from the outer-most lane to the center median, with protected boarding islands.”

Bike Infrastructure Jessica Ramos : “Every new protected lane must be physically separated, not just painted lines that cars ignore.” Whitney Tilson : “I will add 50 miles of protected bike lanes in my first year in office.” Zohran Mamdani: “We need hardened daylighting at every intersection in the city.” Zellnor Myrie: “Too often, street safety projects are delayed or watered down due to resistance from a vocal minority. Under my administration, safety will not be up for negotiation.”

Ending Car Dominance Scott Stringer : “The best way to curtail reckless driving is to make less room for reckless drivers on the road.” Brad Lander: “I will also overhaul the Crash Investigation Squad, which fails to adequately investigate hit-and-runs, and make sure they have the resources to fully investigate crashes” Zohran Mamdani : “I would remove enforcement of traffic violations from the NYPD and place it under the purview of DOT."

Parking Reform Brad Lander : “As mayor, I will recommend the 2025 Charter Revision Commission eliminate parking minimum requirements citywide." Zohran Mamdani : “Fully eliminating the parking mandate citywide." Jessica Ramos : “I did not support the carveouts of the mandatory parking minimums included in City of Yes.” Zellnor Myrie: “City of Yes ... did not go far enough."



So now you're completely ready for the June 24 primary (except that neither Adrienne Adams nor Andrew Cuomo responded to our numerous inquiries for their position on key livable streets issues).

