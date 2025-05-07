Wednesday’s Headlines: Old Man Edition

There's certainly no bigger Neil Young fan in the Streetsblog newsroom than this old man. But today I am distancing myself from the great Canamerican artist.

That's because I've just listened to Young's new single, "Let's Roll Again." Longtime fans will recognize the reference to Young's earlier song, "Let's Roll," which was about heroism aboard a hijacked airliner, but this sequel is definitely not a call to honor, but disgrace.

The song, not to sugar-coat it, is a naked request for American automakers to build electric cars. Yes, Young has long championed environmental causes and even admitted (sometimes) the damage that auto-centrism has done to our country, but this longtime gearhead still doesn't get it.

“Build somethin’ useful people need/Build us a safe way for us to be/ Build us somethin’ won’t kill our kids/Runs real clean, yeah it runs real clean,” he sings, backed by his new(ish) band, the Chrome Hearts.

Sure, the song includes a swipe at Elon Musk — linking Tesla to fascism — as well as a line bemoaning the "macho poison" spewing out of SUV tailpipes, but besides those juicy moments, ol' Neil simply embraces the misguided belief that everyone would just be fine if America just electrified its vehicle fleet (which, by the way, is a big "if").

It would be nice if when Neil Young sings, "Protect our children," he didn't mean "build me an electric car," but "reduce sprawl and car dependency," because that's the only way we're going to get out of this mess.

Still, if you want to hear the song (a grunge version of "This Land is Your Land"), be my guest:

