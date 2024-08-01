Thursday’s Headlines: Criminal Mischief Edition

Wow, the mainstream media really doesn't get what we're fighting for on the streets of New York City!

Early on Wednesday, TMZ broke the news that a man had been arrested for "criminal mischief" after he allegedly pulled off license plate covers that had been affixed to two illegally parked SUVs. Unfortunately for him, those SUVs happened to belong to the always-touchy-but-even-more-touchy-right-now Secret Service.

The arrest led to lots of breathless coverage about a stalker (or, as the Post put it, an anti-cop activist) who was targeting Vice President Kamala Harris's step-daughter as she dined inside a Tribeca restaurant. MSNBC's hot take was typical (and sad, frankly):

BREAKING: Incident involving VP Harris's stepdaughter's U.S. Secret Service security detail. pic.twitter.com/gBsCLcuNjL — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 31, 2024

The suspect turned out to be none other than Tribeca resident and Friend of Streetsblog Harry Heymann (though he wasn't talking)! So we posted our counter-narrative quickly, pointing out that Heymann was likely not targeting the Second Family, but merely saw two illegally parked placard perps with illegal plate covers taking up sidewalk space in his neighborhood and acted as anyone (or at least I) would act. (There was decent coverage in the the Daily News.)

As you may or may not know, Streetsblog has long shared Heymann's apparent disgust for law enforcement officials who break the law. So later in the day, I published my spreadsheet of the many military officials, cops, firefighters, court officers, and all manner of officials that I have personally caught defacing, covering or obscuring their plate over the last two years. And who (except, of course, the mainstream media) could forget this perp in the Manhattan District Attorney:

One last INCREDIBLE episode of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF today, featuring an ex- @NYPDDetectives negotiator now working for (and getting a placard from!) @ManhattanDA Alvin Bragg. This guy SO DISCRETELY covered his plate that you almost want to tip your hat (except that he's a perp). pic.twitter.com/nGOHUhB9w7 — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 7, 2023

The AP did a much better job with the coverage of Heymann's arrest, even quoting me:

Like this gentleman who may or may not have broken the law, I have been outraged by the way in which public officials, including those whose job it is to enforce the law, have willfully broken the law and made our roads less safe. As members of the public, we do have a responsibility to play a role in keeping the roadways safe. If that means cleaning up a piece of state property that is required by law to be readable, I’m okay with that. That said, I have never messed with the Secret Service.

I also got to share my spiel in Gothamist.

All in all, we'll be covering the issue more today — especially why the Secret Service is covering its plates in the first place. And others are apparently organizing a vigil ... for me:

