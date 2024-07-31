Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
license plates

Criminal Mischief? Man Arrested for Removing Plate Cover on Secret Service SUV Protecting Kamala Harris’s Step-Daughter Ella Emhoff

The NYPD arrested a man and charged him with "criminal mischief" after he allegedly tampered with a covered license plate affixed to a Secret Service vehicle.

11:04 AM EDT on July 31, 2024

The defaced plate is the criminal mischief.

Cops really do call it criminal mischief.

The NYPD arrested a Tribeca man and charged him with "criminal mischief" (as well as obstruction of government administration) after he allegedly tampered with a covered license plate affixed to (insert "Law and Order" theme music here) a Secret Service vehicle.

According to the NYPD, Harry Heymann, 45, approached the unmarked federal vehicle at around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday on Hudson Street near N. Moore Street and "caused damage" to the rear of the vehicle.

Police did not provide additional details, but a friend of Heymann told Streetsblog that the suspect had attempted to remove an illegal license plate cover — the type used by many law enforcement officials on their private cars to avoid speed- and red-light cameras and tolls.

That effort by cops, firefighters, court officers and even federal law enforcement officers has been extensively documented by Streetsblog's Gersh Kuntzman in his "criminal mischief" campaign, which began after lawyer Adam White was arrested in 2022 under almost exactly the same circumstances as Heymann. Charges against White were eventually dropped.

In Heymann's case, however, the Secret Service officers were protecting Vice President Kamala Harris's step-daughter Ella Emhoff, TMZ reported.

Kuntzman said he was not sure if Heymann was inspired by his long crusade to rid the streets of illegally covered or defaced plates, but added he has never tangled with the Secret Service.

"As you know, I've busted Manhattan District Attorney staffers, military officials, cops, firefighters, court officers, and all manner of officials whose job it is to enforce the law for breaking the law," Kuntzman said. "It's outrageous that members of the public risk arrest simply to hold law-breaking public officials accountable."

Heymann himself has pointed out the problem of cops who cover their plates:

The Secret Service issued the following statement:

On Tuesday afternoon, an individual approached two United States Secret Service vehicles parked in lower Manhattan and, without provocation, caused damage to the rear license plate area of both. Secret Service agents quickly detained the individual until local authorities arrived and placed the individual into police custody. At no point was any protectee in danger as a result of this incident.

This is a breaking story and will be updated soon. Until then...

David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Congestion Pricing

MTA Rolls Over for Hochul’s Congestion Pricing Pause, Assuming Funding Will Show Up

July 31, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: The Weighting is the Hardest Part Edition

Overweight trucks dropped 64 percent on the BQE after the city launched automated weight enforcement. Plus more news.

July 31, 2024
Congestion Pricing

Hochul Again Says She’ll Fund MTA Without Congestion Pricing — Ignoring the Tolls’ Other Benefits

Gov. Hochul is making lots of noise about funding the MTA — but little about traffic or climate — after she canceled congestion pricing.

July 30, 2024
Outdoor Dining

About 1,300 Restaurants Apply For Outdoor Dining — 90% Drop From Pandemic’s Height

The decimation of the popular program comes thanks to the City Council and Mayor Adams.

July 30, 2024
See all posts