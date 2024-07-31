Criminal Mischief? Man Arrested for Removing Plate Cover on Secret Service SUV Protecting Kamala Harris’s Step-Daughter Ella Emhoff

Cops really do call it criminal mischief.

The NYPD arrested a Tribeca man and charged him with "criminal mischief" (as well as obstruction of government administration) after he allegedly tampered with a covered license plate affixed to (insert "Law and Order" theme music here) a Secret Service vehicle.

According to the NYPD, Harry Heymann, 45, approached the unmarked federal vehicle at around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday on Hudson Street near N. Moore Street and "caused damage" to the rear of the vehicle.

Police did not provide additional details, but a friend of Heymann told Streetsblog that the suspect had attempted to remove an illegal license plate cover — the type used by many law enforcement officials on their private cars to avoid speed- and red-light cameras and tolls.

That effort by cops, firefighters, court officers and even federal law enforcement officers has been extensively documented by Streetsblog's Gersh Kuntzman in his "criminal mischief" campaign, which began after lawyer Adam White was arrested in 2022 under almost exactly the same circumstances as Heymann. Charges against White were eventually dropped.

In Heymann's case, however, the Secret Service officers were protecting Vice President Kamala Harris's step-daughter Ella Emhoff, TMZ reported.

One last INCREDIBLE episode of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF today, featuring an ex- @NYPDDetectives negotiator now working for (and getting a placard from!) @ManhattanDA Alvin Bragg. This guy SO DISCRETELY covered his plate that you almost want to tip your hat (except that he's a perp). pic.twitter.com/nGOHUhB9w7 — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 7, 2023

Kuntzman said he was not sure if Heymann was inspired by his long crusade to rid the streets of illegally covered or defaced plates, but added he has never tangled with the Secret Service.

"As you know, I've busted Manhattan District Attorney staffers, military officials, cops, firefighters, court officers, and all manner of officials whose job it is to enforce the law for breaking the law," Kuntzman said. "It's outrageous that members of the public risk arrest simply to hold law-breaking public officials accountable."

Heymann himself has pointed out the problem of cops who cover their plates:

Apparently driving around in a ghost car is perfectly fine with @NYPD1Pct if you’ve got a fireman’s placard and blue tape on your truck. pic.twitter.com/12d3c4nmif — Harry Heymann 🥑 (@harryh) July 9, 2024

The Secret Service issued the following statement:

On Tuesday afternoon, an individual approached two United States Secret Service vehicles parked in lower Manhattan and, without provocation, caused damage to the rear license plate area of both. Secret Service agents quickly detained the individual until local authorities arrived and placed the individual into police custody. At no point was any protectee in danger as a result of this incident.

This is a breaking story and will be updated soon. Until then...