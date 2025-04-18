Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday Headlines: Trump’s Revenge Tour Now Includes a Stop at Penn Station

U.S. DOT Secretary Sean Duffy is so eager to own the libs at the MTA that he's now taken himself hostage. Plus other news.

12:04 AM EDT on April 18, 2025

The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

Penn Station is no longer New York's problem!

The Trump Administration decided to take sole ownership of one of biggest infrastructure planning quagmires in the country on Thursday by icing out the Metropolitan Transportation Authority from the much-debated rebuild the transit hub, a clear shot at the MTA as the feds continue their war on the agency.

In a statement that denigrated the country's biggest transit operator, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean "Two-Stop" Duffy announced that he would entrust the project entirely to Amtrak, which can barely keep its power grid running between New York and Washington D.C.

“President Trump has made it clear: the days of reckless spending and blank checks are over,” Duffy said. “New York City deserves a Penn Station that reflects America’s greatness and is safe and clean. The MTA’s history of inefficiency, waste, and mismanagement also meant that a new approach is needed."

(Say what you will about the MTA, it keeps its wires up and has a fraction of the cancellations of NJ Transit).

The release from the Department of Transportation buried a lot of crucial context and news about the future of Penn Station beneath hyperbolic words aimed at New York state's leadership.

First, it ignored the history and politics that played a crucial role in shaping both programs — Penn Reconstruction and Penn Expansion — for the better and worse. Amtrak is cash-starved and the smallest operator at Penn Station, though it does own the station. New York politicians are interested in improving the existing facility for the MTA's Long Island Rail Road and subway passengers, but has little interest in the expansion because it recently built a massive new station beneath Grand Central Terminal, which relieved its share of the crowding.

Meanwhile, New Jersey and Amtrak are jointly interested in running more trains into Penn Station, but have insisted on a major expansion of the station to make that happen instead of improving the existing station's efficiency by jointly managing their schedules. The result was an arrangement in which Amtrak would functionally give the MTA a free hand over reconstruction of the existing Penn Station in trade for New York's support for the station expansion.

Second, the proposed reconstruction of Penn Station, which would be led by the MTA, was substantially smaller than the Amtrak-led effort to build a potential $16.7 billion southern annex to the complex, which was known as Penn Expansion. A DOT memo sent to Amtrak suggested that Penn Expansion as it was currently envisioned may be all-but-dead, too, if not officially killed outright.

The Federal Railroad Administration "will work with Amtrak to assess and evaluate regional service options to identify improvements with the goal of optimizing service and recognizing fiscal constraints," said the memo, hinting that the feds may be using the possibility of through-running — having the railroads share routes and tracks to boost Penn Station's efficiency — to send the whole project back to square one.

(Gov. Hochul indicated last month she was in favor of downsizing the Penn Expansion plans, which would have required the demolition of all or parts of three blocks of Midtown Manhattan.)

Third, it's unclear how Duffy, and by extension Trump, will finance their Penn Station redo. The only identified major funding sources under the previous arrangement came from New York — via the MTA's budget and the proposed construction of new skyscrapers — and were to be dedicated to the station's reconstruction.

Hochul said that Duffy's announcement means that New York will no longer put forward the $1.3 billion it had previously earmarked to Penn Station. So that's why we depicted Duffy holding a gun to his own head in the lead image; he's made himself hostage.

“In multiple meetings with President Trump, I requested that the federal government fund the long-overdue overhaul of Penn Station," Hochul said in a statement that was so drenched in sarcasm that it's amazing that the words could still be read on the paper. "Clearly that effort has been successful, and I want to thank the President and Secretary Duffy for taking on the sole responsibility to deliver the beautiful new $7-billion station that New Yorkers deserve.

"This is a major victory for New Yorkers, and the use of federal funds will save New York taxpayers $1.3 billion that would have otherwise been necessary for this project," she added.

(Less sarcastic was Assembly Member Tony Simone's prognosis: "I am beyond skeptical that this federal government can manage a project of this size by seizing control while simultaneously slashing funding." And Council Member Erik Bottcher was equally unimpressed: "The Trump Administration's decision to strip New York of its leadership role in the Penn Station ... is a direct insult to the people of New York City. This is not a partnership. It's a power grab. Let's be clear: Donald Trump has gone out of his way to hurt New York City for years. From slashing critical funding to attacking our values, he has consistently shown contempt for the city that raised him. ... If the federal government truly wants to help, it should be working with us, not around us.")

Duffy's move came amid an escalating series of efforts by the former Fox Business Network anchor and MTV reality television figure to target New York's sprawling subway system, which carries more people daily than every airline in America put together.

He has repeatedly denigrating the MTA's trains as crime-ridden. And most important, he has attempted to revoke the federal approvals for congestion pricing, claiming that it discriminates against low-income New Yorkers, even though virtually all of them use transit ... the same transit that congestion pricing is funding.

with Dave Colon and photo illustration by Gersh Kuntzman

In other news from a slow day:

  • Regarding Penn Station, everyone weighed in, too. (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times, amNY, Gothamist)
  • There was a small, but positive, court ruling in favor of congestion pricing yesterday. (NY Times)
  • Mayor Adams (through his lawyers) finally said something nice about the congestion pricing tolls that is doing more to make the city livable than anything he's done. (Gothamist)
  • It's enough to drive you into the drink. (Patch)
Nolan Hicks
@ndhapple

Nolan Hicks is a longtime reporter in New York City, who focuses on investigative stories. He most recently contributed to the Getting Around column at Curbed/New York Magazine, where he dove into why Amtrak's failing power grid and why it costs the MTA $100 million to put elevators into stations. He spent six years at The New York Post focused on government agencies, including transportation. His stories prompted the MTA to redesign parts of the Second Avenue Subway's East Harlem extension and helped uncover the LIRR overtime scandal. He has also worked at the New York Daily News, Austin American-Statesman and San Antonio Express-News. He joined Streetsblog in January 2025.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

NYPD

Exclusive: Cops Writing 15% of Their Red Light Tix to Cyclists, Who are Just 2% of Road Users

We received data from a Freedom of Information Law request showing that the NYPD is intent on writing red-light tickets to the lightest, slowest-moving vehicles instead of doubling-down on enforcement against 3,000-pound-plus killing machines.

April 18, 2025
Opinion

OPINION: DOT’s Argument Against Universal Daylighting Has a Fatal Flaw

Hydrant zones and bus stops are not a suitable stand-in for universal daylighting — yet DOT is using them to argue against safety, our contributors write.

April 18, 2025
Helicopters

Helicopter Deaths, Fast and Slow

Choppers harm us. Suddenly but also steadily.

April 17, 2025
2025 Mayoral Election

The Dave Colon Challenge: Brad Lander Has Fought The Battles

The City Comptroller and would-be mayor becomes the first candidate to take Streetsblog's quadrennial challenge.

April 17, 2025
See all posts