Thursday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing in the Court Edition

The big news yesterday was the latest court discussion over congestion pricing. As all the outlets reported — NY Post, Streetsblog, NYDN — it's pretty clear that the feds really do think New York must end congestion pricing on April 20. Meanwhile, the MTA is saying, "Yeah, you and what army?"

Indeed, if the feds wanted the tolls shut off on 4/20, they could seek an injunction — but, as Dave Colon pointed out the other day — they aren't.

For now, at least, will someone tell U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy that New York City has nothing to do with congestion pricing? He seems to think — judging from his lawyers' argument — that his new pal Mayor Adams could just turn off the tolls.

Wrong again, Sean.

In other news:

