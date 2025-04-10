Thursday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing in the Court Edition

The big news yesterday was the latest court discussion over congestion pricing. As all the outlets reported — NY Post, Streetsblog, NYDN — it's pretty clear that the feds really do think New York must end congestion pricing on April 20. Meanwhile, the MTA is saying, "Yeah, you and what army?"
Indeed, if the feds wanted the tolls shut off on 4/20, they could seek an injunction — but, as Dave Colon pointed out the other day — they aren't.
For now, at least, will someone tell U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy that New York City has nothing to do with congestion pricing? He seems to think — judging from his lawyers' argument — that his new pal Mayor Adams could just turn off the tolls.
Wrong again, Sean.
In other news:
- We don't often lead with the business pages (but the back page today is bad news), but Crain's had a good story about how Steven "Friday is Dead!" Roth may pivot to housing near Penn Station. Hat tip goes to rising star Assembly Member Tony Simone, who has been leading on this.
- A school bus driver hit a mother and child in Brooklyn. (Patch)
- The Times went full puff piece on NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, whose successes at 125 Worth St. and at 1 Police Plaza we have, admittedly, also admired. But it's worth noting: The last time an NYPD Commissioner overshadowed the boss this dramatically, Giuliani fired him.
- Hey, NY Post, I thought you said all the billionaires were leaving New York City.
- Like Streetsblog, Hell Gate covered the reduction in open street hours in Dimes Square.
- Our friends at Open Plans did their take on the City Council's willful destruction of outdoor dining:
- Finally, I like my boss just fine, but please shoot me if I ever use taxpayer resources to kiss his ass in such a gratuitous manner: