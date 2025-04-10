Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing in the Court Edition

12:01 AM EDT on April 10, 2025

The big news yesterday was the latest court discussion over congestion pricing. As all the outlets reported — NY Post, Streetsblog, NYDN — it's pretty clear that the feds really do think New York must end congestion pricing on April 20. Meanwhile, the MTA is saying, "Yeah, you and what army?"

Indeed, if the feds wanted the tolls shut off on 4/20, they could seek an injunction — but, as Dave Colon pointed out the other day — they aren't.

For now, at least, will someone tell U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy that New York City has nothing to do with congestion pricing? He seems to think — judging from his lawyers' argument — that his new pal Mayor Adams could just turn off the tolls.

Wrong again, Sean.

In other news:

  • We don't often lead with the business pages (but the back page today is bad news), but Crain's had a good story about how Steven "Friday is Dead!" Roth may pivot to housing near Penn Station. Hat tip goes to rising star Assembly Member Tony Simone, who has been leading on this.
  • A school bus driver hit a mother and child in Brooklyn. (Patch)
  • The Times went full puff piece on NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, whose successes at 125 Worth St. and at 1 Police Plaza we have, admittedly, also admired. But it's worth noting: The last time an NYPD Commissioner overshadowed the boss this dramatically, Giuliani fired him
  • Hey, NY Post, I thought you said all the billionaires were leaving New York City.
  • Like Streetsblog, Hell Gate covered the reduction in open street hours in Dimes Square.
  • Our friends at Open Plans did their take on the City Council's willful destruction of outdoor dining:
  • Finally, I like my boss just fine, but please shoot me if I ever use taxpayer resources to kiss his ass in such a gratuitous manner:
false
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Parking

City of No: Council Member Gets More Parking, Less Housing

Council Member Inna Vernikov pressures developer to build more parking than housing in Sheepshead Bay rezoning.

April 10, 2025
Congestion Pricing

Feds Insist They’ll Find A Way To Enforce Fake 4/20 Congestion Pricing Deadline

"The U.S. DOT maintains the position that New York City should stop charging tolls by April 20," a federal lawyer said about the tolls that are not being charged by New York City.

April 9, 2025
Pedestrian safety

Pols Demand Adams Open Queensboro Bridge Pedestrian Path

It's beyond time to open the Queensboro Bridge's pedestrian path, pols say. People will "take" the bridge on Saturday morning.

April 9, 2025
Streetsblog USAReauthorization

Infrastructure Year Has Already Begun

Here's what advocates need to know about the basics of the next surface transportation reauthorization bill and how to get involved.

April 9, 2025
See all posts