Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Video

Subway Riders: Sean Duffy ‘Has No Idea’ What He’s Talking About

New Yorkers respond to Sean Duffy's threats and insults.

6:03 PM EDT on April 4, 2025

New Yorkers sound off on the subway.

Stay in your lane, Duff Man!

Streetsblog has spent the past two weeks getting reactions from subway riders to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy calling the backbone of our city's economy and existence a "shithole" while threatening funding to make it better.

On Friday, Duffy and Mayor Adams sent our staff — and the rest of the New York City press corps, and MTA Chairman Janno Lieber — on a wild goose chase as the pair attempted a brief subway ride and photo op.

Read all about it on Streetsblog, but — spoiler alert! — it was a bait and switch and neither Streetsblog nor Lieber managed to catch Duffy get off the train at Broadway-Lafayette Avenue station on Houston Street after a two-stop ride.

New Yorkers may have things they'd like to see improve underground, but they aren't going to let their city be pushed around by Duffy and Trump.

Watch here:

Video reporting by Emily Lipstein and Ilan Cardenas-Silverstein

Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Sean Duffy

U.S. DOT Secretary Sean Duffy ‘Has No Idea’ of NYC in Subway Photo Op with Eric Adams

He's still spreading lies. But this time, he didn't let anyone know where he'd be so he could field questions from friendly reporters and face no pushback from a compliant Mayor Adams.

April 4, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: It’s the ‘Shithole’ Super Bowl

We hear that U.S. DOT Secretary Sean Duffy will be riding the subway today. Plus other news.

April 4, 2025
Outdoor Dining

Fare Fares: Here’s How Much Outdoor Dining Costs Restaurants

Restaurant owners have to shell out big to serve outdoors.

April 4, 2025
Streetsblog USAPresident Trump's Second Term

US DOT Doesn’t Want to Fund Road Diets Anymore

The feds will look "unfavorably" on applications that reduce lane capacity for vehicles – despite their congestion and safety benefits.

April 4, 2025
See all posts