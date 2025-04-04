Subway Riders: Sean Duffy ‘Has No Idea’ What He’s Talking About

Stay in your lane, Duff Man!

Streetsblog has spent the past two weeks getting reactions from subway riders to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy calling the backbone of our city's economy and existence a "shithole" while threatening funding to make it better.

On Friday, Duffy and Mayor Adams sent our staff — and the rest of the New York City press corps, and MTA Chairman Janno Lieber — on a wild goose chase as the pair attempted a brief subway ride and photo op.

Read all about it on Streetsblog, but — spoiler alert! — it was a bait and switch and neither Streetsblog nor Lieber managed to catch Duffy get off the train at Broadway-Lafayette Avenue station on Houston Street after a two-stop ride.

New Yorkers may have things they'd like to see improve underground, but they aren't going to let their city be pushed around by Duffy and Trump.

Watch here:

Video reporting by Emily Lipstein and Ilan Cardenas-Silverstein