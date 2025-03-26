Wednesday’s Headlines: Honoring Public Space Heroes Edition

Our friends at Open Plans — the policy shop with which we share a parent organization — want you to join them at their annual "Public Space Awards" party on May 1.

As it has been in its prior two years, the event honors the people behind our city’s defining public spaces, those citywide stewards, school street stalwarts, and local lions who make the city better every day.

And Chelsea and Hells Kitchen pedestrian advocate Christine Berthet will finally get that long-overdue lifetime achievement award.

Tickets to this year's party, at Brooklyn Winery, can be purchased here.

in other news:

come commute to work with me on sean duffy’s ✨ shithole MTA subway — emily lipstein (@emilylip.bsky.social) 2025-03-25T15:28:55.815Z

And Scott Stringer joined the crowd of mayoral aspirants who have signed the pledge promising to finish the McGuinness Boulevard safety redesign that Mayor Adams shelved: