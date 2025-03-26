Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines: Honoring Public Space Heroes Edition

12:01 AM EDT on March 26, 2025

Our friends at Open Plans — the policy shop with which we share a parent organization — want you to join them at their annual "Public Space Awards" party on May 1.

As it has been in its prior two years, the event honors the people behind our city’s defining public spaces, those citywide stewards, school street stalwarts, and local lions who make the city better every day.

And Chelsea and Hells Kitchen pedestrian advocate Christine Berthet will finally get that long-overdue lifetime achievement award.

Tickets to this year's party, at Brooklyn Winery, can be purchased here.

in other news:

  • The subway system hangs in the balance, but The Post just wants share in Sean Duffy's ownership of the libs. Gothamist played it straight. We lit our hair on fire hoping the city, state and feds can make a deal already.
  • We certainly join the Daily News in mourning the loss of Luis Cruz, who was violently killed by an e-bike rider after exiting his double-parked car on dangerous Franklin Street in Brooklyn last week. But we'd be remiss if we didn't point out the scores of people killed by car drivers who don't get the same tabloid hearts and flowers — most likely because being killed by a car driver is so common that it's impossible for the paper to keep up.
  • More good news: Access-a-Ride trips through the congestion relief zone are faster, too! (The City)
  • Forgive us for saying "too little, too late," but at least the Adams administration has finally released a report, "Building a Family-Friendly City: Design Guidelines for a Safer, More Livable Public Realm.” Nice, but shouldn't all of these designs have already been implemented?
  • A rezoning of part of Atlantic Avenue moved another step forward towards an inevitable sausage-grinding in the City Council. (NY YIMBY)
  • Don't hate the player, hate the game: Bus drivers often double-park because there are too many cars in their way. (Tribeca Citizen)
  • Bus cameras work, as amNY reported, following our report a day earlier.
  • Comptroller candidate Justin Brannan wants the city to divest of Tesla. (Gothamist)
  • Joining me in videotaping my subway commute is our own Emily Lipstein, proving once again that Sean Duffy may have been a smidge hyperbolic when he called the subway a "shithole":

come commute to work with me on sean duffy’s ✨ shithole MTA subway

emily lipstein (@emilylip.bsky.social) 2025-03-25T15:28:55.815Z
  • And Scott Stringer joined the crowd of mayoral aspirants who have signed the pledge promising to finish the McGuinness Boulevard safety redesign that Mayor Adams shelved:
  • Enjoy the saga of the misplaced parking meter on the Upper West Side. (West Side Rag)
  • And, finally, you gotta love the weird headline juxtapositions on amNY's mobile site:
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

