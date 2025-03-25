Tuesday’s Headlines: A Pretty Normal Commute Edition

You may have read our report yesterday about how the Secretary of Transportation called New York City's subway system a "shithole," though Hell Gate had the only-in-New-York take: "Hey, who the hell are you to call our subway a 'shithole?' Only we can do that!"

The thing is, with crime down dramatically, this crotchety New Yorker has been having trouble seeing the subway for the shithole that Sean Duffy thinks it is.

But maybe my eyes are going, so in an attempt to try to understand where our Wisconsin-native U.S. DOT Secretary was coming from, I headed downstairs and decided to share my commute with him. Here are my notes from underground:

In other news:

And, finally, mayoral hopeful and former Assembly Member Michael Blake signed the pledge to finish the McGuinness Boulevard redesign. His John Hancock follows fellow candidates Brad Lander and Zohran Mamdani. Scott Stringer is up next apparently: