Friday’s Headlines: Fake Deadline Extended Edition

It's March 21! It's the first day of spring and, if you're President Trump, it was supposed to be the last day of congestion pricing.

Remember how the Trump administration ordered the MTA to turn off its tolling cameras today? Yeah, well, that was always a fake deadline because the cameras are on — thanks to last year's approval from the same agency that has since withdrawn said approval — and the MTA says it will only abide by a court order ... which certainly isn't coming today.

Especially since by afternoon on Thursday, U.S. DOT Sec. Sean Duffy blinked, and posted on X that he had given Gov. Hochul another 30 days to sit in a corner and think about what she's done (the Post, Gothamist, the Times and the News covered it, but it more or less speaks for itself):

The extension unleashed lots of fun, including this take from the Micromobility subreddit:

The fun will continue today as Gov. Hochul will ride a city bus to get to a rally at 10:15 a.m. where she will, according to her office, "Update New Yorkers on the Massive Success of Congestion Pricing."

And later in the day, Transportation Alternatives will have a dance party — aka a "Foot Traffic Jam" — under the toll cameras in Columbus Circle. Join them at 5:30 p.m.

But now that Sec. Duffy has given congestion pricing a 30-day reprieve, we hope he'll use the time to research why he really shouldn't fuck with the toll ... because it is working. Here are some of the many datapoints that prove it:

Meanwhile, of course, the Post is covering so many angles to defeat congestion pricing that sometimes the paper is twisting itself into a pretzel. And, speaking of the tolls, New Jersey's anti-congestion pricing lawyer, Randy Mastro, just became a deputy mayor to strange bedfellow Eric Adams, the Daily News, the Post, the Times reported.

