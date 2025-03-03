Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Living the DREAM Edition

Some activists are pushing the ultimate DREAM now that Cuomo is in the race. Read on...

12:01 AM EST on March 3, 2025

Definitely NOT The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk|

Just one possible way of looking at the mayoral race.

So, you might have heard that our disgraced former governor, Andrew Cuomo, is officially in the race for mayor. And you have probably heard some of your friends — the ones who never think about politics — telling you that they're thinking of voting for him.

As journalists, of course, our occupational hazard is that we're incapable of forgetting things. So we don't forget — and certainly won't risk our non-profit status to remind you of the coverage of — why Cuomo resigned in disgrace.

For one thing, he's a serial and unapologetic harasser of women. Beyond that, he played fast and loose with the facts during the pandemic. He's ethically suspect. He caused the MTA's "Summer of Hell." He raided money earmarked for subway service. His sister helped kill a bike lane! He doesn't understand basic rules. He undermined the Democratic majority in Albany to increase his own power. He wasted our time with a wrong-way AirTrain plan. And he dawdled with congestion pricing.

And he doesn't even live here!

So you tell your friends that, but they retort, well, we need someone to beat Mayor Adams! And you have to sigh because, of course, Mayor Adams has been disastrous on so many of the issues we hold dear — amirite, bus riders?

Livable streets advocates can't possibly support either of these guys, so someone should tell your friends about a movement called DREAM: Don't Rank Eric or Andrew for Mayor. It's a website put together by a group called New Yorkers for a Better New York Today, but it's also a reminder: any candidate you rank in our upcoming ranked-choice primary in June could end up getting your vote ... and becoming mayor.

So don't rank a candidate that you don't want to become mayor. It's that simple.

Hello, friends and allies: the @dreamfornyc.bsky.social campaign is on Bluesky, and their first thread's a good one. Help spread the word DREAM far and wide across the city: Don't Rank Eric or Andrew for Mayor. dreamfornyc.com

Bright D Limm 임대중 (@bdlimm.bsky.social) 2025-03-02T01:49:53.243Z

Everyone covered Cuomo's announcement:

Candidates Brad Lander, Zoran Mamdani, Zellnor Myrie and others made or put out videos decrying the Cuomo candidacy.

In other news:

  • Gothamist covered the FDNY's announcement that it had hit a hydrant-parker with a $4,000 criminal fine. We had skipped the story on Friday because the agency wouldn't give up the name of the suspect, which is standard in criminal cases. The Post version of the story was better (but also did not identify the perp.)
  • Looks like the Post woke up and found another way in which Gov. Hochul is a political coward.
  • This story about a woman run down on Flatbush Avenue raises more questions than it answered. (NYDN)
  • Activists targeted Tesla dealerships — alas not because cars suck, but because this particular car model's owner does. (NYDN)
  • The Post has always been obsessed with animal stories — and doubly so when it's a disgusting animal in the subway story.
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

