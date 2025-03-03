Monday’s Headlines: Living the DREAM Edition

So, you might have heard that our disgraced former governor, Andrew Cuomo, is officially in the race for mayor. And you have probably heard some of your friends — the ones who never think about politics — telling you that they're thinking of voting for him.

As journalists, of course, our occupational hazard is that we're incapable of forgetting things. So we don't forget — and certainly won't risk our non-profit status to remind you of the coverage of — why Cuomo resigned in disgrace.

For one thing, he's a serial and unapologetic harasser of women. Beyond that, he played fast and loose with the facts during the pandemic. He's ethically suspect. He caused the MTA's "Summer of Hell." He raided money earmarked for subway service. His sister helped kill a bike lane! He doesn't understand basic rules. He undermined the Democratic majority in Albany to increase his own power. He wasted our time with a wrong-way AirTrain plan. And he dawdled with congestion pricing.

And he doesn't even live here!

So you tell your friends that, but they retort, well, we need someone to beat Mayor Adams! And you have to sigh because, of course, Mayor Adams has been disastrous on so many of the issues we hold dear — amirite, bus riders?

Livable streets advocates can't possibly support either of these guys, so someone should tell your friends about a movement called DREAM: Don't Rank Eric or Andrew for Mayor. It's a website put together by a group called New Yorkers for a Better New York Today, but it's also a reminder: any candidate you rank in our upcoming ranked-choice primary in June could end up getting your vote ... and becoming mayor.

So don't rank a candidate that you don't want to become mayor. It's that simple.

Hello, friends and allies: the @dreamfornyc.bsky.social campaign is on Bluesky, and their first thread's a good one. Help spread the word DREAM far and wide across the city: Don't Rank Eric or Andrew for Mayor. dreamfornyc.com — Bright D Limm 임대중 (@bdlimm.bsky.social) 2025-03-02T01:49:53.243Z

Everyone covered Cuomo's announcement:

Candidates Brad Lander, Zoran Mamdani, Zellnor Myrie and others made or put out videos decrying the Cuomo candidacy.

