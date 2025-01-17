Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Fun in the Sun Edition

The mayor is going down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Trump, eh? Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on January 17, 2025

The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

So, the mayor is going down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Trump, eh? What's he doing down there? Selling out our immigrant neighbors? Lobbying for a pardon? All the mayor's flack, Fabien Levy, would say is that Hizzoner is taking in the Florida sun to discuss “New Yorkers’ priorities” in the new administration.

It's all speculation (and everyone covered it, including the Daily News, NY Post, the Times and Gothamist), but we liked what state Sen. Zellmor Myrie had to say, "Pardon me? The Trump agenda is not going to help move our city or the country forward. This pilgrimage is clearly about something else.”

Let's get to the news:

  • First of all, Streetsblog was cooking with clean coal all day:
    • We had the big story about how Staten Islanders were covering city speed cameras with flowers.
    • We also reported how the watchdog group Reinvent Albany slammed lawmakers for actually thinking about congestion pricing exemptions.
    • We also covered the Adams administration's push for more (but not enough!) daylighting.
  • You're getting a cop on your subway! And you're getting a cop on your subway! (NYDN, amNY)
  • And you'll get even more if the Post can get Scott Stringer elected.
  • Speaking of the subway, it was awful on Thursday night. (Gothamist)
  • Those pigeon-prevention turnstiles don't seem to be working. (amNY)
  • Welcome to the Gateway project, Tom Prendergast! (NYDN)
  • Filmmaker David Lynch is dead. But how about that Sanitation PSA he once made? (NY Post)
  • And, finally, WTF? I mean, sure, if you want to wait five minutes to reduce your congestion pricing toll from $9 to $2.25, fine. But you can't tell me people are waiting 30 minutes?!
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

congestion pricing

BLUNDER ROAD: Garden State has Spent $1M in Failed Bid to Block Congestion Pricing

Jersey pols have spent big and talked big on their anti-congestion pricing efforts as their own transit agency has fallen into disrepair.

January 17, 2025
School Buses

Congestion Pricing Gets Kids To School On Time, Data Shows

Data shared with Streetsblog shows school buses traveling faster and being late less since congestion pricing began.

January 17, 2025
Daylighting

Mayor Adams Proposes $4M Per Year to ‘Harden’ Dangerous Intersections

"We are... keeping New Yorkers safe on our streets and in our waters by improving road safety at hundreds of targeted traffic intersections," Adams said on Thursday.

January 17, 2025
Daylighting

Daylight Every Corner to Speed Up DOT Safety Projects that Repurpose Curb Space

Daylighting every intersection would make it easier to accomplish the Department of Transportation's policy goals. It's a wonder the agency won't support it.

January 17, 2025
See all posts