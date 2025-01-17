Friday’s Headlines: Fun in the Sun Edition

So, the mayor is going down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Trump, eh? What's he doing down there? Selling out our immigrant neighbors? Lobbying for a pardon? All the mayor's flack, Fabien Levy, would say is that Hizzoner is taking in the Florida sun to discuss “New Yorkers’ priorities” in the new administration.
It's all speculation (and everyone covered it, including the Daily News, NY Post, the Times and Gothamist), but we liked what state Sen. Zellmor Myrie had to say, "Pardon me? The Trump agenda is not going to help move our city or the country forward. This pilgrimage is clearly about something else.”
Let's get to the news:
- First of all, Streetsblog was cooking with clean coal all day:
- We had the big story about how Staten Islanders were covering city speed cameras with flowers.
- We also reported how the watchdog group Reinvent Albany slammed lawmakers for actually thinking about congestion pricing exemptions.
- We also covered the Adams administration's push for more (but not enough!) daylighting.
- You're getting a cop on your subway! And you're getting a cop on your subway! (NYDN, amNY)
- And you'll get even more if the Post can get Scott Stringer elected.
- Speaking of the subway, it was awful on Thursday night. (Gothamist)
- Those pigeon-prevention turnstiles don't seem to be working. (amNY)
- Welcome to the Gateway project, Tom Prendergast! (NYDN)
- Filmmaker David Lynch is dead. But how about that Sanitation PSA he once made? (NY Post)
- And, finally, WTF? I mean, sure, if you want to wait five minutes to reduce your congestion pricing toll from $9 to $2.25, fine. But you can't tell me people are waiting 30 minutes?!