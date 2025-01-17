Friday’s Headlines: Fun in the Sun Edition

So, the mayor is going down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Trump, eh? What's he doing down there? Selling out our immigrant neighbors? Lobbying for a pardon? All the mayor's flack, Fabien Levy, would say is that Hizzoner is taking in the Florida sun to discuss “New Yorkers’ priorities” in the new administration.

It's all speculation (and everyone covered it, including the Daily News, NY Post, the Times and Gothamist), but we liked what state Sen. Zellmor Myrie had to say, "Pardon me? The Trump agenda is not going to help move our city or the country forward. This pilgrimage is clearly about something else.”

Let's get to the news: