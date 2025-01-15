Wednesday’s Headlines: Curb Enthusiasm Edition

"Curb Enthusiasm" is the name of the city Department of Transportation's official podcast. It's also what we're feeling about the agency's plans to finally launch delivery "microhub zones" this year in five pilot locations in Greenpoint, Clinton Hill and the Upper West Side.

DOT on Tuesday officially authorized a three-year pilot of 36 of the zones throughout the city. The first five locations will launch this spring, or earlier if the weather allows it, the agency said. Select "small and large delivery companies" will manage the zones under a one-year permit.

Initial locations include three on-street sites on the Upper West Side — Amsterdam Avenue and West 73rd Street, Amsterdam Avenue and West 85th Street and Broadway and West 77th Street — and two off-street sites under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Clinton Hill (at Park Avenue between Washington Avenue and Hall Street) and Greenpoint (on Meeker Avenue between Sutton Street and Kingsland Avenue).

DOT's goal is to prevent the dangerous and illegal double-parking that has become commonplace all over the city due to the growth in online retail. Double-parking slows traffic and makes street less safe for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike. The pilot is behind schedule: A 2021 city law mandated the effort, which DOT initially scheduled to start in the summer of 2023, delayed, then said this past August would launch sometime in late 2024.

Eight-in-10 New Yorkers get at least one package a day, according to DOT — so the allocation of curb space to make those deliveries more efficient is welcome news in spite of the delays.

