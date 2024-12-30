Monday’s Headlines: One Last Fundraising Pitch Edition

With 2025 starting in just two days, we're once again kindly asking you, our dear readers, to contribute to Streetsblog so we can keep providing you journalism that helps you make sense of New York City's fight for livable streets.
Your contributions directly fund our reporting, which, thanks to your previous goodwill, now includes an investigative desk and an engagement desk, in addition to three news reporters and two full-time editors. The support allows us to go deep into the transportation issues that matter and reach new audiences.
We've had a banner year here at Streetsblog — our investigative reporter Jesse Coburn won a Polk Award, one of journalism's highest honors. We've reviewed some of the year's other highlights in this month's "year-in-review" series, including:
- Our annual Streetsie Awards and contests for the year's best livable streets campaigns, best livable streets projects, and biggest transportation policy failures. (Click through to cast your vote!)
- Our analysis of Mayor Adams's poor record on improving bus services.
- And, finally, today's recaps of the year-in-congestion pricing and the year's highlights from the Streetsblog Photoshop Desk.
In other news from the weekend:
- Cuomo and Hochul took turns on Sunday blaming each other for the congestion pricing toll that's scheduled to launch in a week. (NY Post)
- NY1 covered Citi Bike's latest price hike. (As did Streetsblog.)
- Brooklyn's Fourth Avenue is a failure. The city should turn it into a park! (Daily News)
- Metro-North and LIRR are offering fare discount "carrots" this winter to complement congestion pricing's "stick." (Gothamist)
- Two car drivers crash into each other, sending one of the cars onto a sidewalk, where it struck three pedestrians on a Queens sidewalk, killing one of them — exactly the kind of fatal crash that never happens with the e-bikes that some pedestrians seriously believe are more dangerous than cars. (Daily News)
- U.S. Customs agents seized 22,000 fake Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers in a package shipped from Israel. (AP via VINnews)
- Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch continues to clean house at NYPD. (NY Post)
- Nicole Gelinas talked to FAQ NYC about her new book Movement: New York’s Long War to Take Back Its Streets from the Car. Read Streetsblog's interview with Gelinas here.
- The Times's Ginia Bellafante named RPA's Tom Wright one of "seven people (and one coyote) who made New York City a better place" this year, thanks to his advocacy for congestion pricing. What about us?! And Komanoff? And Riders Alliance?
- Our own Dave Colon tied for fifth on City & State's list of "top tweeters." Meanwhile, our friends at the Department of Sanitation showed every other city agency how it's done.
- For PIX11, the only "commuters" that matter are the minority who drive to work.
- Rest in peace to Jimmy Carter, one of the great cycling presidents:
- And rest in peace former New York Post metro desk editor Mike Hechtman, who helped make Streetsblog Editor-in-Chief Gersh Kuntzman (and three generations of other young scribes) the journalist he is today. The Post obit was great, but it could not capture the essential irascibility of the man or his mastery of the 2 a.m. phone call.
- We'll be back tomorrow with our final honor roll of donors. Want to be on it? Click here: