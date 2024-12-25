On Christmas, Let’s Consider the Successes of the Livable Streets Movement

We're off today, but we'll return on Thursday with a full slate of news from the past two days. But for now, let's talk a little bit about our annual donation drive.

As you know, we mentioned earlier this month why we (humbly!) think we've earned a small bequest, but our friend at Streetfilms, Clarence Eckerson Jr., put it into real perspective in this short, heartwarming film about the successes experienced this year by the livable streets movement.

Watch it ... and if you're moved to donate, click here. Thanks and have a merry Christmas, a joyous Kwanzaa and a happy Hanukkah: