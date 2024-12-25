Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

On Christmas, Let’s Consider the Successes of the Livable Streets Movement

Here's a short, heartwarming film about the successes experienced this year by the livable streets movement.

12:06 AM EST on December 25, 2024

The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk|

Merry Christmas from Streetsblog and thanks for a great year of news from such figures as (from left) Mayor Adams, Zohran Mamdani, Vickie Paladino, Ydanis Rodriguez and coal-bearing Kathy Hochul.

We're off today, but we'll return on Thursday with a full slate of news from the past two days. But for now, let's talk a little bit about our annual donation drive.

As you know, we mentioned earlier this month why we (humbly!) think we've earned a small bequest, but our friend at Streetfilms, Clarence Eckerson Jr., put it into real perspective in this short, heartwarming film about the successes experienced this year by the livable streets movement.

Watch it ... and if you're moved to donate, click here. Thanks and have a merry Christmas, a joyous Kwanzaa and a happy Hanukkah:

