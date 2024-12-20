Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines: ‘So, How Was Your Day?’ Edition

You didn't come here to find out about yesterday's crime news. Instead, here's the livable streets news!

12:01 AM EST on December 20, 2024

Split screen Thursday.

Boy, if we were a news outlet focused on less-important things like crime and corruption, it would have been a crazybusy day for us yesterday, what with the action-movie-style perp walk of Luigi Mangione and the TV-movie-style perp walk of mayoral adviser Ingrid Lewis-Martin unfolding almost simultaneously.

If you want coverage, social media is probably your best bet.

For instance, here's the Marvel Universe picture of Mangione at the heliport after his extradition from the Keystone State:

the feds: stop trying to turn this guy into some cool antihero with a badass public image also the feds: *treat him like they’ve captured the joker*

David Mack (@davidmackau.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T19:20:00.542Z

Notice Mayor Adams just over Mangione's right shoulder. What was he doing there? Well, obviously avoiding this:

Fortunately, we had plenty of safe streets/transportation/save the planet news to cover, including stories about the impending demise of congestion pricing, the pros and cons of the McGuinness Boulevard redesign, how to encourage more intra-city commuter rail use, and, finally, how to make transit work across the whole region.

That's what you look to us for — that and today's headlines:

  • Great news from Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch: there may be some reform coming to the agency's typically uncommunicative press shop, with insider Tarik Sheppard replaced by Delaney Kempner, formerly of the state Attorney General's office. (NYDN, NY Times)
  • We'd really hate to be stuck in a subway emergency given the state of the emergency exits. (NYDN, NY Post)
  • Ho, ho, hold on a second, where can we get on the MTA's holiday train? (NY Post)
  • Car carnage in Long Island. (NY Post)
  • Don't blame Brad Lander for this police screw-up: The cops killed a man on a motorbike in the Bronx, then didn't tell the Comptroller that the man had died before demanding the family reimburse the city for damage to a police car. (The City)
  • There is still no restaurant inside Grand Central Madison. (Gothamist)
  • Gov. Hochul did a ride along on the subway with a compliant amNY.
  • It's going to be cold this weekend. Well, it is December, people. (Gothamist)
  • Union brothers? The NYPD was way too rough on Amazon union organizers in Queens. (Hell Gate, The City)
  • The City Council yesterdat passed that terrible bill, Intro 103, that we wrote about the other day. Alex Morano made a good point on Bluesky:

If the @nyc-dot.bsky.social doesn't like this, is worried about it slowing down safety projects, then they should aggressively back Intro 1138 for universal daylighting in NYC. If universal daylighting is the law, a whole lot of curb space isn't technically "parking" anymore. @jehiah.cz

Alex Morano (@ammorano.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T20:59:14.441Z
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

