Friday’s Headlines: ‘So, How Was Your Day?’ Edition

Boy, if we were a news outlet focused on less-important things like crime and corruption, it would have been a crazybusy day for us yesterday, what with the action-movie-style perp walk of Luigi Mangione and the TV-movie-style perp walk of mayoral adviser Ingrid Lewis-Martin unfolding almost simultaneously.

If you want coverage, social media is probably your best bet.

For instance, here's the Marvel Universe picture of Mangione at the heliport after his extradition from the Keystone State:

the feds: stop trying to turn this guy into some cool antihero with a badass public image also the feds: *treat him like they’ve captured the joker* — David Mack (@davidmackau.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T19:20:00.542Z

Notice Mayor Adams just over Mangione's right shoulder. What was he doing there? Well, obviously avoiding this:

Ingrid Lewis-Martin enters the courtroom for her arraignment. pic.twitter.com/J5AMWighfY — Josie Stratman (@JosieStratman) December 19, 2024

Fortunately, we had plenty of safe streets/transportation/save the planet news to cover, including stories about the impending demise of congestion pricing, the pros and cons of the McGuinness Boulevard redesign, how to encourage more intra-city commuter rail use, and, finally, how to make transit work across the whole region.

