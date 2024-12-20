Friday’s Headlines: ‘So, How Was Your Day?’ Edition

Boy, if we were a news outlet focused on less-important things like crime and corruption, it would have been a crazybusy day for us yesterday, what with the action-movie-style perp walk of Luigi Mangione and the TV-movie-style perp walk of mayoral adviser Ingrid Lewis-Martin unfolding almost simultaneously.
For instance, here's the Marvel Universe picture of Mangione at the heliport after his extradition from the Keystone State:
Notice Mayor Adams just over Mangione's right shoulder. What was he doing there? Well, obviously avoiding this:
Ingrid Lewis-Martin enters the courtroom for her arraignment. pic.twitter.com/J5AMWighfY— Josie Stratman (@JosieStratman) December 19, 2024
Fortunately, we had plenty of safe streets/transportation/save the planet news to cover, including stories about the impending demise of congestion pricing, the pros and cons of the McGuinness Boulevard redesign, how to encourage more intra-city commuter rail use, and, finally, how to make transit work across the whole region.
- Great news from Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch: there may be some reform coming to the agency's typically uncommunicative press shop, with insider Tarik Sheppard replaced by Delaney Kempner, formerly of the state Attorney General's office. (NYDN, NY Times)
- We'd really hate to be stuck in a subway emergency given the state of the emergency exits. (NYDN, NY Post)
- Ho, ho, hold on a second, where can we get on the MTA's holiday train? (NY Post)
- Car carnage in Long Island. (NY Post)
- Don't blame Brad Lander for this police screw-up: The cops killed a man on a motorbike in the Bronx, then didn't tell the Comptroller that the man had died before demanding the family reimburse the city for damage to a police car. (The City)
- There is still no restaurant inside Grand Central Madison. (Gothamist)
- Gov. Hochul did a ride along on the subway with a compliant amNY.
- It's going to be cold this weekend. Well, it is December, people. (Gothamist)
- Union brothers? The NYPD was way too rough on Amazon union organizers in Queens. (Hell Gate, The City)
- The City Council yesterdat passed that terrible bill, Intro 103, that we wrote about the other day. Alex Morano made a good point on Bluesky: