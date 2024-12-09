Monday’s Headlines: Ben Furnas Edition

It's time for our year-end appeal. Click the banner or the Angel Mendoza credit line to donate (please!).

Former de Blasio aide Ben Furnas is taking over as the next executive director of Transportation Alternatives, the organization will announce on Monday.

Furnas, 40, worked on the former mayor's Vision Zero initiative when it launched in 2014, eventually rising to the role of director of the Mayor’s Office of Climate and Sustainability for the last eight months of the de Blasio's era.

Ben Furnas

Transportation Alternatives' search for a new executive director began when Danny Harris stepped down in June. The nonprofit, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, is one of the city's oldest transportation advocacy groups and had an annual budget of over $4.38 million in 2023, according to tax information published online by ProPublica, and 41 employees list on its website. In addition to community organizing in all five boroughs, the group runs Families for Safe Streets.

Here at Streetsblog, contributor Charles Komanoff gives his forecast for Gov. Hochul's $9 congestion pricing toll. The good news is that Komanoff thinks it'll raise over $900 million annually. The bad news is that while the tolls will cut traffic 5 to 6 percent, those improvements may take a while.

Also on the site, Kevin Duggan reports on the city's push to lift the cap on helicopter trips out of the Downtown Manhattan Heliport — to make room for allegedly quieter electric choppers. And over at Streetsblog USA, Aaron Short spoke with menswear expert Derek Guy of @dieworkwear about urbanism.

