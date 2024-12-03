Tuesday’s Headlines: Death on the Roads Edition

It's time for our year-end appeal. Click the banner or the Angel Mendoza credit line to donate (please!).

The wheels of government grind slowly. Much slower than the wheels of car drivers, which grind very aggressively.

Back in April 2023, after months of being denied the information by the Department of Transportation, then-Streetsblog reporter Julianne Cuba filed a Freedom of Information request with the office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The goal? To figure out the racial demographics of the New Yorkers who are being killed by drivers.

Last week, we finally got the data — and it's pretty awful. Not only do roughly 125 vulnerable road users meet their demise on the city's roadways every year, but the victims are disproportionately Hispanic and Asian and less-than-proportionally white.

The chart below breaks down the shares by percentage of victims where race was known ("unknown" is roughly 1-4 percent every year):

As you can see:

Asian New Yorkers represented 21.4 percent of the dead last year even though they comprise just 15.6 percent of the population, a disproportion that likely reflects the percentage of delivery workers who are Asian (delivery work being one of the city's most-dangerous jobs).

Hispanic New Yorkers comprised 31 percent of the victims last year, though they are just 28.7 percent of the population, also likely a reflection of dangerous deliverista work.

Meanwhile, white New Yorkers, who are 31 percent of the population, comprise 27.6 percent of the victims. (The share of white biking and pedestrian victims has been dropping — possibly as a result of all the nice bike lanes and pedestrian improvements that have been made in white neighborhoods, as Streetsblog has reported ).

And in previous years, Black New Yorkers were overrepresented among the victims, but last year, their portion of the population and the fatalities was more or less even.

Here's another way of looking at all that, at least for last year:

We'll be digging into the data a bit more closely over the next few days, but for now, we'll just say the obvious: A single lost life is too many, but the Adams administration must make good on its commitment to bring safety improvements to all communities.

