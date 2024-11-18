Monday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Cometh Edition

Monday is congestion pricing day at the MTA Board.

The board will vote on Tuesday to approve Gov. Hochul's $9 toll idea, which transit officials previewed in public materials released on Friday. As Gothamist/WNYC reported on Sunday, the MTA plans to increase the once-per-day toll from its $9 launch price to $12 in 2028 and $15 in 2031.

Several outlets ran FAQs on the upcoming tolls at the tail-end of last week, including Gothamist/WNYC, The City and the Daily News.

In amNY, MTA CEO Janno Lieber touted the resumption of long-awaited transit improvements he was forced to pause when Hochul called off congestion pricing's original June 30 launch date. QNS broke down "mixed reactions" to the toll in the World's Borough, while The Post amplified decidedly not mixed reactions in its "Letters to the Editor" section.

With the tolls once again on the horizon, The Post and its Republican allies smell blood — time will tell whether their political big-talk pans out. The Times explored whether Hochul will "find a higher political cost" for implementing the tolls, even at $6 cheaper than initially planned. Whether congestion pricing is still a live issue in 2026 remains to be seen, but the question is only being asked because Hochul refused to implement the toll before this year's election. CBS2's Marcia Kramer discussed the toll's political implications and prospects in a weekend interview with State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

"I would urge the Republicans and fellow Democrats who oppose it: Give us a chance to see if it works," Hoylman-Sigal said. "The great thing about congestion pricing is you can change it. ... It is in effect a dynamic pricing system."

Streetsblog will be following the story on Monday and the rest of the year leading up to the (hopeful) Jan. 5 launch (finally) of congestion pricing.

For now, check out what we have for you today:

Sophia Lebowitz on the latest evidence that open streets benefit New York City businesses — storefront vacancies are lower on pedestrian-first streets than streets designed to prioritize automobile.

Dave Colon on AOC and Ritchie Torres joining forces to oppose Gov. Hochul's Cross-Bronx highway widening.

In other news: