Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Toll Coverage is Really Taxing Edition

Gov. Hochul's restoration of congestion was the big news yesterday — and we have full team coverage. Plus other news.

12:05 AM EST on November 15, 2024

Main photo: Susan Watts:Office of Governor Kathy Hochul (with the Streetsblog Photoshop Desk)|

No discounts for you, subway riders.

Gov. Hochul's restoration of congestion was the big news yesterday — and everyone covered her press conference. But not everyone got it right. Let's go over all the ink:

In other news:

  • It's become de rigeur for media types to predict what Donald Trump will do starting on Jan. 20. So here goes: in addition to weaponizing the Justice Department, getting rid of fluoride in the water, and disbanding the Department of Education, he's also going to adversely affect the price of bikes. (Bicycling)
  • The MTA will do something for Rockaway commuters during the A train shutdown. (amNY, NYDN)
  • If you missed our coverage of how Instacart is exploiting workers, you made a huge error for which you should atone now.
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

