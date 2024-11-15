Friday’s Headlines: Toll Coverage is Really Taxing Edition

Gov. Hochul's restoration of congestion was the big news yesterday — and everyone covered her press conference. But not everyone got it right. Let's go over all the ink:
- The anti-toll Post went all in, offering a main story, an explainer, and sidebars on how angry Teachers Union President Michael Mulgrew is, how angry a Midtown diner owner is because he thinks the toll will deter Queens residents from driving into the city for a meal (come on!), how angry drivers are, how angry President-elect Trump is, how angry N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy is, and how angry Rep. Josh Gottheimer is. We didn't agree with much of it, but bravo, Rupert.
- The Daily News reminded everyone that a lower toll means lower revenue, which means the MTA will be paying for the 2020-2024 capital plan for much longer. Think of it like Met fans think of Bobby Bonilla Day.
- The Times did a solid main story and a bland explainer — though Charles Komanoff took real exception with the Gray Lady's math.
- Gothamist also did an explainer.
- Ben Brachfeld of amNY played it straight even though he had asked the best question at the presser when he reminded Hochul that suburban rail commuters won't enjoy the same 40-percent reduction that she just gave suburban drivers.
- Jose Martinez in The City also played it straight, even though he had asked a great question about how the five-month pause seemed like something out of a bad dream.
- Streetsblog's Dave Colon offered an analysis of what a poor job Hochul did politically.
- Hell Gate pointed out that the overnight toll ($2.25) is cheaper than a subway ride.
In other news:
- It's become de rigeur for media types to predict what Donald Trump will do starting on Jan. 20. So here goes: in addition to weaponizing the Justice Department, getting rid of fluoride in the water, and disbanding the Department of Education, he's also going to adversely affect the price of bikes. (Bicycling)
- The MTA will do something for Rockaway commuters during the A train shutdown. (amNY, NYDN)
- If you missed our coverage of how Instacart is exploiting workers, you made a huge error for which you should atone now.