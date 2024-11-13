Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Trip and Fall Edition

OK, so I fell on my face. Be nice. I'm old. Plus other news.

12:31 AM EST on November 13, 2024

OK, it wasn’t this bad. But still.

I'll dispense with the normal write up on top of our headlines today because I got a little banged up falling over a crack in the sidewalk last night and just want to move past the embarrassment of falling, banging my knee and having two little kids run over and say, "Are you OK, mister?"

Yes, I'm OK. I'm just freakin' old! And get off my lawn, while you're at it!

Hopefully, today will be a safer day — and some sidewalk owner will fix that divot.

Meanwhile, here's today's real news:

  • Just as Gov. Hochul prepares to restart congestion pricing, Republicans in Congress are urging President-elect Trump to kill the tolls. (NY Post)
  • Like Streetsblog last week, the Times and Gothamist ushered in the new era in trash collection.
  • Like Streetsblog, amNY covered the final stretch of protected bike lane on Queens Boulevard.
  • Penn Station got some federal couch cushion money for some minor improvements (NY Post), but the real money is over at the Port Authority, Gothamist reported.
  • Meanwhile, Amtrak had another bad day. (NY Times)
  • Rent control survived a Supreme Court challenge. (Crain's)
  • Let's talk about opportunities for a second:
    • First, our friends at the New York Cycle Club have posted their application for $500-$1,000 grants to local organizations whose principal mission is to further cycling and/or increase diversity in the cycling community. Check out the list of last year's "Roll it Forward" grants.
    • Second, our friends at Clip — the e-bike conversion company — told me last week that they're offering investment opportunities to get in on the sort-of ground floor (full disclosure: I am not an investor or customer). Here's a sort-of prospectus.
  • Our friends at the "War on Cars" podcast have a very special episode featuring film comedy legend, director Adam McKay, talking about how "the age of the car is already over." (War on Cars)
  • And, finally, I celebrated the second anniversary of the arrest of lawyer Adam White for criminal mischief in the only way I know how ... with some criminal mischief of my own. (Via Twitter)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

