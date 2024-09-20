Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: More Hate Mail for the Gridlock Guv

Here's a video remind us that the gridlock governor has ruined everything for people who need help in the name of people who don't.

12:03 AM EDT on September 20, 2024

Photo: Tri-State Transportation Campaign

Everything about Gov. Hochul's "pause" on congestion pricing stinks: She hasn't replaced the money it would have generated for transit improvements She hasn't solved the traffic jams it would have reduced. And she hasn't solved the political problem she herself caused, namely, that by saying a $15 toll is too much, she's reminded all of us that transit fares are actually the transportation fees that are too high.

Fortunately, the Tri-State Transportation Campaign put out a slick and fun video yesterday that reminds us all anew how the gridlock governor ruined everything for people who need help on behalf of people who don't:

Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

