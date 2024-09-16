Monday’s Headlines: A Worthy Ribbon-Cutting Edition

It was a busy weekend, but before we look back, today's best story will be the ribbon-cutting at the protected bike lane on the Washington Bridge connecting upper Manhattan to The Bronx.
It's a vital span for delivery workers and bike commuters, so we were pleased to see that the Department of Transportation will take a well-deserved bow for a road safety project that comprises a redesigned intersection leading to the bridge, a new bus lane, and the two-way barrier-protected bike lane. The agency says the project "will deliver faster, more reliable bus service for 68,000 daily riders along the corridor."
Not to mention safety.
Of course, Streetsblog readers have been using the lane since July, when we reported that it was ready for action.
The fun starts at noon at the plaza on Laurel Hill Terrace on the Manhattan side of the span. Click here to see where that is.
In other news:
- Look, like Riders Alliance, I believe the children are the future — so parents brought their kids and waged a stroller march to get Gov. Hochul to restart congestion pricing and build more subway elevators. (amNY)
- Streetsblog and NY1 got more mileage out of Council Member Lincoln Restler's attempt to cap the price of a Citi Bike e-bike ride to the subway fare.
- Our own Sophia Lebowitz had a great story in Hell Gate about old school bike messengers during Fashion Week.
- If you're hoping for a jobs boom from a Midtown casino, you should probably place your bets on a better form of economic development. (Gothamist)
- Mandatory composting will expand on Oct. 6. (Crain's)
- A car driver hit and killed a cyclist in Brooklyn ... on the Belt Parkway?! (Patch)
- Watch out for rogue pedicab drivers. (WABC)
- Sure, NY Post, cars just flip themselves over.
- More bus lane enforcement cameras are coming. (Gothamist)
- Colin Jost can't stop admitting how dumb it was to buy a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat with Pete Davidson. (NY Post)
- Staten Island's resident car brain weighed in on City of Yes. (Staten Island Advance)
- Activists are still dubious about Amtrak's latest plans for Penn Station. (Our Town)
- Transit lover and former federal transit man Larry Penner had fun at the annual old timey bus festival. (Mass Transit)
- Averne and Edgemere in far eastern Queens could get a much-needed public pool. (NY Post)
- And, finally, Clarence Eckerson Jr. gives you a great new look at DOT's work on First Avenue near the United Nations: