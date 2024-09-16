Monday’s Headlines: A Worthy Ribbon-Cutting Edition

It was a busy weekend, but before we look back, today's best story will be the ribbon-cutting at the protected bike lane on the Washington Bridge connecting upper Manhattan to The Bronx.

It's a vital span for delivery workers and bike commuters, so we were pleased to see that the Department of Transportation will take a well-deserved bow for a road safety project that comprises a redesigned intersection leading to the bridge, a new bus lane, and the two-way barrier-protected bike lane. The agency says the project "will deliver faster, more reliable bus service for 68,000 daily riders along the corridor."

Not to mention safety.

Of course, Streetsblog readers have been using the lane since July, when we reported that it was ready for action.

The fun starts at noon at the plaza on Laurel Hill Terrace on the Manhattan side of the span. Click here to see where that is.

In other news: