Wednesday’s Headlines: The Weighting is the Hardest Part Edition

Here's more evidence that automated enforcement works: Yesterday, the Department of Transportation reported that the number of overweight trucks on the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway had declined by 64 percent since the city implemented automated weight enforcement on the highway.

During the first seven months of so-called "Weight in Motion" automated enforcement, a monthly average of 2,769 overweight trucks crossed the triple cantilever, down from 7,777 overweight trucks in the seven months leading up to the launch of the program.

And that decline in hefty haulers comes as overall traffic on the roadway has remained more or less steady.

The chart data starts in January 2023, which is when the agency's sensors started monitoring the roadway. But the city only started issuing tickets thanks to a state bill by Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon that became law almost exactly one year ago.

In a subsequent exchange with Streetsblog, the DOT said the reduction in overweight trucks will extend the life of the crumbling triple cantilever section of the BQE until the DOT begins its multi-billion-dollar reconstruction in 2029.

So that's sort of the bad news: A stabilized highway will undermine advocates who have called for the roadway to simply be torn down and reconfigured as a more reasonable, boulevard-style roadway that does not cut Brooklyn off from its waterfront.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso certainly made that point, even as he expressed support for the ticketing of overweight trucks, using the city press release to make a point of his own: "It remains critical that we reimagine the BQE from top to bottom."

And Simon also put the focus on the BQE's future, not its present: "The WIM program will help extend the useful life of the BQE and give us time to reimagine the BQE as a 21st-century transportation corridor that reduces our reliance on polluting trucks and prioritizes climate justice," she said.

One more little detail: heretofore, ticketing has only been conducted in the Queens-bound direction; DOT will launch the enforcement for Staten Island-bound traffic by the end of the year, the agency said.

In other news:

— with Gersh Kuntzman